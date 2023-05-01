‘My best friend is gone’: Wonder Lake man sentenced to 180 days in jail

Through tears Friday, a Wonder Lake man said his actions the night his best friend died from a drug overdose do not reflect the person he is.

Cody J. Kallerud, 28, was sentenced Friday to 180 days in McHenry County jail and two years of probation. He also is required to pay nearly $4,500 in fines and fees.

Kallerud pleaded guilty in March to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. A more serious charge of drug-induced homicide, which could have sent him to prison for up to 30 years, was dismissed.

Kallerud is accused of delivering alprazolam – which is often used to treat anxiety – to Cody Williams, 27, on or about Sept. 25, 2020, causing his death, according to the complaint.

Kelly Williams, the mother of Cody Williams, wrote a letter to Judge James Cowlin in support of a lighter sentence for Kallerud.

Cowlin read the letter in the courtroom.

She said the roles could have been reversed, and Kallerud could have died that night and her son could have been sitting before the judge.

“A parent’s worst nightmare is to lose a child and to know his best friend,” she said.

However, she said Kallerud comes from a respectable family and she cannot blame or hate them or hold any of them responsible.

“Cody cared for my son,” she said. “He would never have hurt my son on purpose.”

Kallerud said he knows how serious the charges are against him.

The night Williams died he was “going down the wrong road,” Kallerud said.

“Unfortunately, my best friend is gone, but I feel like he saved my life,” Kallerud said, wiping away his tears.

His attorney, Tom Carroll, said since Kallerud has been out of jail on pre-trial bond, he has followed all the rules, participated in substance abuse treatment, submitted to drug and alcohol tests and stayed clean and sober. He also has held down a full-time job and cared for his family.

He has taken the time to better his life and has “taken a different path since this horrible incident,” Carroll said. “The deceased ... was his best friend. He will live with this for the rest of his life. ... (Kallerud) is a good candidate for probation. He has been candid and cooperated.”

Cowlin agreed “this is a sad case” and credited Williams’ mother for the strength she showed in writing the letter on Kallerud’s behalf.

“Somehow she has the courage and compassion to look out for the defendant,” Cowlin said. “It takes a strong person to do that.”

Cowlin said he believes Kallerud is “truly remorseful” and sees that he “truly cared for his friend. He is somewhat tortured for what happened.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Miller recommended Kallerud serve some prison time.

“This is an incredibly sad case,” Miller said, and though he is happy to hear Kallerud is doing well, a sentence needs to be imposed to deter others from committing such serious crimes.

“It doesn’t change the fact that he committed a felony and a young man ... is not here,” Miller said.

An online GoFundMe post described Williams as “an amazing best friend” and “caring, goofy, spunky, and adventurous.”

Kallerud, who at the time of his arrest lived in McHenry, was one of two men charged in connection with Williams’ death.

Branden A. Dean, 29, of Wonder Lake, was charged with drug-induced homicide and delivery of 1 to 15 grams of heroin, according to court records.

An autopsy found Williams died from the “combined effect of numerous drugs in his system,” according to motions filed by prosecutors in December 2020 in Dean and Kallerud’s cases. Heroin and alprazolam were among the drugs that attributed to his death.

Dean was accused of delivering heroin to Williams, who was found deceased in his Wonder Lake home the next day, according to court documents.

On Dec. 9, Dean pleaded guilty to delivering heroin as part of a plea deal and was sentenced to 180 days in the county jail, four years of of probation, one year on an ankle monitor and nearly $5,600 in fines and fees, according to sentencing documents signed by Judge Michael Coppedge.

In exchange for his guilty plea, the more serious charge of drug-induced homicide was dismissed, according to records.

In sentencing Kallerud, Cowlin found that he has no prior criminal history and the circumstances that led to this conduct are not likely to recur. He also said Kallerud has an attitude and character that indicates he will comply with the terms of his probation.

Kallerud was taken into custody of the county jail on Friday. He is required to serve 50% of the jail term and with credit for time already served, he will need to serve just 15 days in jail, Cowlin said.

He also must complete all recommended substance abuse treatment and continue to submit to all required screenings.

The judge ordered that Kallerud and Dean be separated while in custody in the jail.