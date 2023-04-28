How to declutter your home? Johnsburg certified organizer here to help

Homes should be a sanctuary for families, not another point of stress in their lives, Johnsburg-based home organizer Paula Ripple said.

When celebrity organizer Marie Kondo told news outlets this winter that after her third child was born, cleaning took back seat to her children, Ripple was one of those who understood the change.

There is data that says, yes, moms do feel pressure to have an organized and clean home. According to a 2009 study from UCLA’s Center on the Everyday Lives of Families, mothers who described their homes as cluttered “had a measurable increase in stress hormones,” Ripple said.

Ripple, of Organize Well, has been organizing client homes for the past 11 years. She’s a certified organizer, accredited through the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals.

At the end of day, you want to feel ‘This is my sanctuary,’ not where I feel exposed to stress. — Johnsburg's Organize Well owner Paula Ripple

She helps clients make decisions about the items in their homes, Ripple said.

“Clutter is delayed decisions,” Ripple said, adding that those decisions can be whether to donate or give away clothes or where to store kitchen tools.

What she does, Ripple said, is help give her clients “a framework to make decisions that works for them.”

Paula Ripple, a certified organizer, works on downsizing and organizing a clients belongings Monday, April 17, 2023, at a home in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

That framework includes talking through the decision whether to keep, donate, recycle or toss things, Laurie Vieth of Crystal Lake said. She hired Ripple about a year ago as she was preparing to downsize and move closer to one of her sons.

A long-time quilter, sewer and knitter, Vieth had one room of her home dedicated to those supplies and more tucked into closets. Ripple helped her shed “full-sized garbage bags – 50, 60, or 70 all told” in supplies that were either donated or given away through Facebook Marketplace.

Not only was Ripple able to find a new home for the yarn and material, but she found people who would use them. “I learned I can let go ... as long as I know it is not going into a Dumpster,” Vieth said.

They talked through deciding which skeins to keep and which to part with. “It was always a conversation with her. Talking through it takes a burden off your shoulders. I didn’t realize it was a weight on my shoulders, but it was,” Vieth said of the excess supplies.

There is also a big difference between cleaning a house and organizing it, Ripple said. “Organizing makes cleaning easier and the process of staying clean easier. You can put a lot of work into cleaning a home and a month later, it looks exactly like it did.”

Megan Camargo is on the cleaning side of things. Her McHenry-based business, Happy Home & Office, focuses on residential and small business cleaning.

“We come in and do the cleaning, to do the things that you don’t have time for,” Camargo said.

That might be dusting the baseboards or cleaning the showers and toilets – not tidying up but doing the bigger household jobs.

“It is more important to go out and play with the kids. Dusting ... ceiling fans are a diversion” from family time, Camargo said.

After working a 40-hour week desk job, Camargo started the business to give herself more time with her own children. “My kids needed me more than I needed to be at work. I wanted to help other mothers in the same place I was.”

Mandy Polerecky started having a cleaning service come to her home every other week to get more time with her husband, two sons and two dogs. She is married to Ross Polerecky, the McHenry community development director. They co-own the Hub Market, a butcher shop and deli in McHenry.

“Ross and I both work full time-plus hours a week,” Polerecky said, adding that she put in 60-plus hours at their shop in the previous week. When she gets home, she’s exhausted, and their two sons still need homework help, dinner needs to be sorted and laundry needs get done.

“The last thing I want to do is clean the toilet. That is not how I want to spend the precious little free time I have,” Polerecky said.

Paula Ripple, a certified organizer, puts a temporary label on a container as she works on downsizing and organizing a clients belongings Monday, April 17, 2023, at a home in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Camargo sees the stress mothers put on themselves, trying to keep a household clean and organized while working full-time jobs.

“We tell our kids to ask when they need help with homework, that you need to reach out,” Camargo said. “When we become adults, we don’t ask for that help. It is 100% OK. This is an entire household, it takes more than one person.”

Ripple agreed. “We don’t hesitate to hire a plumber or mechanic. Why wouldn’t we hire someone who is an organization or cleaning expert?”

Camargo goes to Polerecky’s house every-other week to attack the bathrooms, mop the floors, vacuum and give the kitchen a thorough cleaning. It also puts the family on a cleaning schedule, so they know to pick up and prepare for Camargo to come in, Polerecky said.

Now is often a time for clients to reach out looking for help to get organized as part of overall home spring cleaning, Ripple said.

Leading into the holidays – Thanksgiving and Christmas – are also popular times as households prepare to host family or parties, Ripple said.

It is all part of the personal or social a social pressure “put on women to maintain a perfect home when in reality they are fulfilling more roles working outside the home,” Ripple said.

“Women are busier than they have ever been but have pressure to be the perfect homemaker. It can add to anxiety,” she said.

She recalled one client who “turned me loose in her garage” to get it in order. When she was done, the client said, “I don’t feel angry any more” about the area, Ripple said.

“At the end of day, you want to feel ‘This is my sanctuary,’ not where I feel exposed to stress,” Ripple said.