Harvard man pleads guilty to drunken driving for 5th time, sentenced to 4 years in prison

A 49-year-old man accused of swinging a crowbar at a woman in a Harvard bar last year pleaded guilty Tuesday to his fifth violation of driving under the influence of alcohol and was sentenced to four years in prison, according McHenry County court records.

Colby E. Wilbur, of the 700 bock of West Brink Street in Harvard, pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence. The a Class 1 felony typically carries a sentencing range of four to 15 years in prison.

In exchange for his plea, three additional counts of aggravated driving under the influence were dismissed, as were charges of driving while license revoked, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and possession of open alcohol by a driver, court documents show.

Wilbur will be required to serve one year of mandatory supervised release upon his release from prison. He also was ordered to pay $1,784 in fees and fines, according to the sentencing order signed by Judge James Cowlin.

He will receive credit for 356 days served in the McHenry County jail as well as credit for 128 days for days worked while in custody.

On or about May 4, authorities said Wilbur was at the Front Street Tap in Harvard when he “swung a crow bar” at a woman and damaged the bar top, according to the indictment.

He was later stopped by Harvard police for not having his headlights turned on and found to have open alcohol in the vehicle, according to the complaint and indictment.

At the time, he also did not have a driver’s license “on hand,” his eyes were bloodshot and he had an odor of alcohol “emanating from him.” He also admitted to drinking alcohol, according to a report on file at the courthouse.

The report also states that he had an alcohol concentration of .139, more than the legal limit.

Wilbur has had four convictions for driving under the influence, one in 1994 in McClean County, in November 2003 and June 2012 in Boone County, and in May 2018 in Walworth County, Wisconsin, according to the indictment.