Crystal Lake man remains hospitalized following fire Monday; dog still missing

Rob Wysocki remains in a Rockford hospital with burns to his hands and face following a fire that destroyed their Crystal Lake home Monday, his wife said Wednesday.

Wysocki was home alone when the fire broke out in the garage and was able to escape, but went back into the burning house to find their 14-year-old dog, said his wife, Chloe Wysocki.

He got the dog out of the house and then found someone to call 911 to report the fire, she said. After the call was made, the dog, Jasmine, was nowhere to be found.

A portion of their home in the 600 block of Glenbrook Road collapsed from the blaze, according to Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department officials, who estimated $320,000 in damage to the house and its contents.

On Wednesday, longtime friend Ashley Wagner and others continued to search for Jasmine. “There have been so many people out there looking so far. We were out again this morning, but there have been no sightings,” Wagner said.

She asks residents to check their sheds or under porches to see if the dog – a black, medium-sized mixed-breed – is hiding there.

“She is an old lady; I don’t think she would have gotten too far,” Wagner said.

Wagner is helping to organize donations for the Wysockis, including their three children. The family is staying with Chloe’s mother in Johnsburg, Wagner said. That is where she and Chloe grew up as childhood friends. They now live a few blocks apart in Crystal Lake.

“We follow each other around. We have lived in three cities” in McHenry County at the same time, Wagner said.

Support also is coming from the McHenry Park and Recreation Department. Chloe has taught yoga at the recreation center for the past four years, Parks and Recreation Director Bill Hobson said.

Donations, including gift cards and clothing, may be dropped off at the McHenry Recreation Center, 3636 Municipal Drive. They ask for boy size 8/10, girl size 8, and 4T boys clothing.

“Gift cards are encouraged,” including for stores such as Target or to grocery stores and local restaurants, too, to help with food costs, Hobson said.

Immediately after the fire, Wagner and another friend went out and bought enough clothing to get the family through at least the first three days, she said.

Wagner set up a GoFundMe at bit.ly/WysockiFireFund to help with costs.

“At this point, ... monetary donations” are needed, Wagner said. “When you have lost everything, you need stuff and cash in hand to go buy clothing and shoes, all of those things you need on a day-to-day basis.”

It has been touching for her to see the community support, Wagner said. “I feel like ... for the family to feel this love and support from the community, it will give them hope.”