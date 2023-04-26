Crystal Lake, Algonquin men charged with 6 vehicle burglaries, attempted home burglary

A Crystal Lake man and an Algonquin teenager face new charges alleging they broke into – or tried to break into – six vehicles and one home during a night in late March, court records show.

The Crystal Lake Police Department filed new complaints Tuesday against Lucazie S. Sacco, 18, of Algonquin and Victor A. Diaz, 21, of Crystal Lake.

The cases still are early in the process, said Brian K. Stevens, an attorney representing Diaz as a special public defender.

The police reports and other discovery should shed more light on what happened and what’s being alleged, Stevens said, adding the investigation still is unfolding.

The complaints allege the pair attempted to enter a 2017 Toyota about 2:33 a.m. March 31, with the intent to commit theft, and then at 2:35 a.m. entered a 2015 Kia Forte, also to commit a theft. They also are accused of damaging the ignition and steering column of one of the vehicles.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office filed a complaint last week alleging the two entered a gray 2017 Hyundai Elantra on March 30 or 31 in the 100 block of Rosebud Avenue near Crystal Lake.

They’re also accused of entering a black Toyota Corolla the morning of March 31 in the 500 block of Charlotte Avenue in Crystal Lake, according to a separate complaint.

In both cases, they’re charged with causing damage between $500 and $10,000, according to the complaints.

These complaints follow others filed earlier this month by Crystal Lake police, Lakewood police and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

In those, the Lakewood Police Department alleged the two attempted to enter a home in the 7000 block of Longmoor Drive.

They’re also accused of stealing a 1991 Pontiac Hatchback in the zero to 100 block of Timberhill Drive in Crystal Lake and entering a blue Dodge Caravan in the zero to 100 block of Pauline Avenue near Crystal Lake with the intent to commit a theft, according to the criminal indictments.

Stevens said while the indictment alleges one of the vehicles was taken, he said he doesn’t have information that shows a vehicle was taken.

“I think we’ll find these charges didn’t place in the way” they’re alleged and that Diaz has “less culpability in this than his co-defendant,” Stevens said.

Sacco is represented by the McHenry County Public Defender’s Office in the initial cases filed against him. That likely will be the case for the recently filed ones, said Assistant Public Defender Richard Behof, who was assigned to Sacco’s case.

It’s still early in the process, Behof also said, so he has not yet received the police reports tied to the cases. Sacco is set to be arraigned May 2.