Wonder Lake man pleads guilty to choking child, gets 180 days in jail

A Wonder Lake man who pleaded guilty Tuesday to choking a small child was sentenced to 180 days in the county jail and two years of probation, McHenry County court records show.

Jason L. Lamb, 40, was initially charged with an additional count of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery to a child under 13, two counts of domestic battery, eight counts of endangering the life or health of a child, and reckless conduct. These charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal, according to documents.

Lamb was accused of endangering the child, as well as three other children, by leaving a loaded handgun unsecured in the home and allowing the children to live in an unsafe and unsanitary home with no food in the pantry and animal feces on the floor, according to the indictment.

Lamb, who had been out on bond, was taken into custody of the McHenry County jail on Tuesday and required to serve 90 days of the 180 day sentence imposed by Judge James Cowlin.

He could have been sentenced up to seven years in prison on the Class 2 felony he pleaded guilty to.

He also is required to attend parenting classes if he has not already done so, abstain from alcohol and illegal drugs, and undergo random urine tests, according to the sentencing order.

Fines of $2,674 were also imposed but were waived.

His wife, Jennifer Lamb, 39, was also charged with child endangerment and reckless conduct. She pleaded guilty in 2021 to child endangerment, a misdemeanor, and received one year of supervision, according to court documents.

She also was required to attend parenting classes, according to the sentencing order.

At the time of the arrests, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services removed the children from the home and placed them with a family member, according to a news release from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office at the time.

Officers were alerted to the Lambs’ home on Oct. 30, 2020, by an anonymous caller who requested police perform a well-being check on several children in the 7800 block of East Maplewood Drive, according to the release.