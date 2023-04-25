Read Between the Lynes to host authors, story time for Independent Bookstore Day

Woodstock bookstore Read Between the Lynes will host a story time with Woodstock Willie and several authors this Saturday for Independent Bookstore Day.

This year’s celebration will feature story time at 10:30 a.m. with Woodstock Willie on the Square during the opening day of the Woodstock Farmers Market, the store said in a news release.

Critically acclaimed and internationally bestselling author Charlie Donlea will visit at noon and sign copies of his newest book, “Those Empty Eyes.”

In honor of national poetry month, poets and authors Terry Loncaric and June Sawers will also be welcomed at 2 p.m.

Notable local author S.A. Barnes will sign copies of “Dead Silence,” published earlier this year, at 3:30 p.m. Barnes is also challenging seven participants to a puzzle competition.

In addition to two raffles, Read Between the Lynes will partner with audiobook provider Libro.fm in the Golden Ticket Contest to give one winner 12 free audiobooks.

Independent Bookstore Day was established in 2013 to promote, celebrate and highlight the value of the independent bookstore community. The day has been observed on the last Saturday of April every year since 2013. This year, there are over 1,000 stores participating across the country.

Full event details can be found at readbetweenthelynes.com.