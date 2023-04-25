Man connected to McHenry intersection shooting sentenced to 7 years in prison

A man was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday for his part in a 2021 shooting that left more than 50 shell casings at a McHenry intersection, according to McHenry County court records.

Davontae L. Newkum, 27, of Waukegan, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class 3 felony, according to court documents. He is the second of three men charged in connection to the shooting to plead guilty.

Additional charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle and unlawful use of a weapon were dismissed, according to documents.

Newkum, who has a Lake County conviction on his record from 2016, was accused of bringing an “AR-15 style pistol” to Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake in August 2021 and later shooting at a Nissan Maxima, court records show.

He was accused of “knowingly discharg(ing) a firearm in the direction of another person,” according to the indictment.

Newkum, who also lists a North Chicago address in court documents, is required to serve at least 50% of sentence and will receive credit for 291 days spent in the McHenry County jail since his arrest on Nov. 28.

He also will receive credit of 62 days for time spent on self improvement, working or volunteering while in custody as well as any additional days spent in the jail until he is taken into custody by the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to the sentencing order.

He will be on mandatory supervised release for six months upon his release from prison. Fees of $724 were waived.

Deontae M. Wade, 27, of Waukegan, and Dante L. Terrell Jr., 30, of Zion, also were charged in the shooting with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, according to court documents.

In March, Terrell pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Additional more serious charges were dismissed, court records show.

Wade’s case is still proceeding through the system. He is due back in court May 23.

Prosecutors have alleged the shooting occurred as two vehicles, a red Jeep Compass and a Nissan Maxima, were driving away from a football game at Prairie Ridge High School.

Terrell, in the Compass, is accused of shooting at a passenger in the Nissan as the vehicle approached the intersection at Route 31 and Bull Valley Road, according to the indictment filed against him. The complaint alleges he fired a 9-mm pistol with the intent of killing two men.

Wade is accused of trying to kill the driver and passenger of the Jeep Compass, according to the indictment filed against him.