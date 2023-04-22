Man rescued from Woodstock house fire that killed dog

A resident was rescued Friday from house fire on Dean Street in Woodstock that left a family dog dead, fire officials said.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was dispatched at 7:20 p.m. Friday to the the 1900 block of Dean Street, arriving within one minute to find “heavy fire showing from the front porch of a two-story home,” according to a news release.

Firefighters began extinguishing the rapidly spreading fire while also rescuing a male resident from a rear bedroom of the home, according to the release. Heavy fire conditions quickly spread throughout the home, prompting an upgrade to a MABAS Box Alarm for additional resources.

While the fire was under control within 35 minutes, “considerable overhaul, cleanup and investigations” continued for an additional three hours, according to the release.

The man was assessed by paramedics on scene but ultimately declined to be taken to the hospital. The family dog was found dead on the second floor by firefighters.

No other injuries were reported. The home sustained “heavy fire and smoke damage throughout, rendering it uninhabitable,” according to the release.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the three residents displaced by the fire.

Preliminary investigations indicate the fire began on the front porch, but the cause remains under investigation by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.