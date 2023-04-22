Fire at vacant home in Crystal Lake remains under investigation

A vacant home on Walkup Road in Crystal Lake “sustained heavy fire, heat, smoke, and water damage” as firefighters spent more than five hours fighting the fire, officials said.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded to a reported structure fire at 4:44 p.m. at 3004 Walkup Road, arriving within six minutes to find “heavy fire conditions” at the rear of the two-story structure, according to a news release.

A request for additional fire crews was made through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, and due to the difficulty in extinguishing the fire in the older home, an excavator was requested to aid in the complete extinguishment of the fire.

An excavation crew responded from Nunda Township and systematically dismantled the property while fire crews extinguished all remaining fire and hot spots, according to the release.

Power, gas, and water were disconnected to the property at the time of the fire. Damage is estimated at $125,000, and no firefighters were injured.

The fire remains under investigation.