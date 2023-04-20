Two seriously injured in fiery crash outside Woodstock

Two men were “seriously injured” in a crash Wednesday outside Woodstock that left the vehicle in flames, the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District said.

Crews were dispatched at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday to the 10600 block of Lucas Road outside Woodstock for the reported vehicle fire, according to a news release.

While en route, more information indicated the vehicle fire was actually the result of a crash.

Without knowing whether the driver and any occupants were still inside the vehicle, the incident was upgraded for possible entrapment, according to the release.

Firefighters arrived on scene within 6 minutes and found a single vehicle into a tree, engulfed in flames, fire officials said. No extrication was required, and while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, paramedics began treatment of two male patients, both occupants of the vehicle found near the crash.

Both were taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital. Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesperson Alex Vucha confirmed both were adults but declined to provide their ages or towns of residence, citing department policy.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. An attempt to reach them Thursday was not immediately successful.