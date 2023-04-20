McHenry man found not guilty of sexual assault of sleeping woman

After nearly seven hours of deliberation Wednesday, a McHenry County jury, made up of nine women and three men, found a McHenry man not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman while she was sleeping with her child.

Joseph E. Hewes, 30, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony. He faced up to 15 years in prison had he been convicted.

The assault was alleged to have happened in the woman’s Spring Grove home just after 1 a.m. Dec. 18, 2020, where she lived with her boyfriend.

Hewes was renting a room in the basement of the home at the time, the woman said.

Twelve people did not believe the case was proved beyond a reasonable doubt. — Defense attorney Daniel Hofmann

Hewes’ attorney, Daniel Hofmann, challenged the woman’s recollection of the details of the alleged event and said if sexual conduct occurred, it was “consensual.”

The incident left a deep red mark on her left arm that later turned into a bruise, the woman said. Jurors also saw a photograph of the bruise.

The woman underwent an examination which found DNA matching her boyfriend and Hewes. Her DNA was found in Hewes’ underwear, Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Miller said during opening statements.

The woman testified tearfully that she was asleep and woke up to Hewes assaulting her. She said she pushed Hewes off of her and ran to get her boyfriend from the bathroom, saying she had been sexually assaulted by Hewes.

The boyfriend pushed Hewes out of the room who denied “anything” to the woman as he was pulling up his pants, the woman testified.

On Thursday, Hofmann said he appreciated “the amount of effort the jury put into looking at the facts very close and that they were comfortable in returning a verdict of not guilty.”

“Twelve people did not believe the case was proved beyond a reasonable doubt,” Hofmann said.

Miller declined to comment.