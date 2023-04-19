McHenry man on trial for sexual assault of sleeping woman in Spring Grove

A woman was asleep in her Spring Grove home, “cradling her baby,” when the man renting a room from her entered her bedroom and sexually assaulted her, McHenry County Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Miller said in opening statements at the man’s trial Tuesday.

Joseph E. Hewes, 30, of the 2500 block of Freedom Drive in McHenry, has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault, Class 1 felonies. The charges carry a sentencing range of four to 15 years in prison.

He is accused of sexually assaulting the woman in December 2020, “knowing she was unable to understand the nature of the act or give knowing consent,” according to the indictment.

Hewes’ attorney, Daniel Hofmann, said in opening statements that if any DNA matches his client, the sex was consensual.

Hewes had been renting a basement room from the woman and her boyfriend, who lived in the home, for about two months, Miller said.

On Dec. 17, 2020, the woman, Hewes and her boyfriend were drinking alcohol and she went to bed sometime after 9 p.m. with her infant child, Miller said.

She was later awoken by her boyfriend who was vomiting in the master bathroom in the bedroom where she was sleeping. She went to the kitchen, got him some water and encountered Hewes who tried to kiss her, according to Miller’s opening statement and the woman’s testimony.

Miller said the woman rejected Hewes’ advances and she returned to the bedroom, gave her boyfriend the water and went to back to sleep. She was awoken again shortly after 1 a.m., Miller said, while Hewes was sexually assaulting her.

Hofmann said in opening statements that the couple had been “on a time out” during this timeframe. He attempted to poke holes in the woman’s details of events that she said took place from Dec. 17 into Dec. 18.

He said Hewes came home about 6 p.m. Dec. 17 with groceries and “happy thoughts in his head,” excited to be moving to New Orleans with plans to interview for a job as a police officer.

Hewes made dinner and the woman joined him in the kitchen. She helped make burritos, they drank alcohol, and Hewes paid the woman a compliment, Hofmann said.

The woman later called her boyfriend to come home, which he did and the group spent time together the rest of the night, drinking shots and mixed drinks, Hofmann said.

Hofmann sought to debunk the woman’s timeline and details during his opening statements by telling the jury that the boyfriend said he had gone into her bedroom around 1 a.m. and saw only the baby in bed. Hofmann also said she was texting the boyfriend during the time she said she was being sexually assaulted by Hewes.

He told jurors the boyfriend went to bed first and the woman stayed up with Hewes before going into the bedroom and telling her boyfriend she was raped, which Hewes denied.

From the stand, the woman, crying throughout her testimony, described the events surrounding the alleged assault.

She said when Hewes came home from work that night they talked about her breakup with her boyfriend. Hewes, with whom she said she never had a romantic relationship, told her she “would be better off with someone like him,” she testified, adding that she ignored the comment.

She said her boyfriend came home and they continued to have drinks. She was “definitely tipsy” and tired and she went to bed with her child sometime after 9 p.m.

After the woman gave her boyfriend the water and went back to sleep, she was awoken to Hewes sexually assaulting her, she said tearfully. She said she did not agree to any sexual contact.

She jumped out of the bed and ran to get her boyfriend from the bathroom and said, “Joey raped me,” she testified. Her boyfriend yelled at Hewes as Hewes was “pulling his pants up and saying, ‘I didn’t do anything,’” she said.

The woman said she then locked herself in her bedroom and called 911.

Jurors heard the recording of the 911 call as the dispatcher was on the stand. The woman is heard tearfully describing the alleged assault.

When police arrived, she was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital where she underwent a rape examination, she said.

The exam showed DNA from both men, Miller said during opening statements.

The woman’s DNA also was found in Hewes’ underwear, the prosecutor said.

The jury also saw pictures of deep red marks on the woman’s left arm that later turned to dark bruising that she said were caused by Hewes during the assault.

The trial resumes Wednesday morning.