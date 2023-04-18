Woodstock road work could start in May with bids due this month

Woodstock is getting ready for the third year of its five-year street repair program, with officials eying May for work to start.

Bids for this year’s program, which is expected to cost a little more than $11 million, are due this month, and the Woodstock City Council is expected to vote on the bids at its first May meeting, City Manager Roscoe Stelford said.

This year’s program should be easier than 2022′s, Stelford said. Much of the work this year will be resurfacing, which is less disruptive compared to reconstructing a street.

In total, 15 roads could potentially see work this year, according to the city’s website. Two of the roads are on track to see work in two different spots. The final list is also subject to change depending on what the budget allows for, Stelford said.

The program will cover about 5 total road miles, Woodstock City Engineer Chris Tiedt said.

One of the longest stretches of road on this year’s list is Lake Avenue from Madison Street in the downtown, passed Route 47 to Route 14, according to the city’s website.

A small section from American Avenue to Catalpa Lane/Kilkenny Court near the Walmart will not be done as it was already recently completed, Tiedt said. The state routes will also not be done as part of this project.

Those sections of Lake Avenue see a daily traffic count ranging from 5,600 to 12,700 vehicles per day, according to traffic data from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The city also plans on replacing and upsizing the water main on Lake Avenue from Route 47 east to American Way before resurfacing on the road starts, according to the city’s website.

Other streets slated for work include Carol Avenue, Central Parkway, Dakota Drive, Farm Trail, Hill Street, Laurel Avenue, Margaret Drive, Muriel Street, Orchard Court, Osage Way, Tanager Drive, Teton Drive, a couple parts of Wicker Street, and Wintu Court.

All of these streets will be resurfaced, Tiedt said.

I think we’re doing all the right things going forward. I ask for patience with our residents. — Woodstock City Manager Roscoe Stelford on road conditions in the city

The emphasis on road resurfacing this year as opposed to reconstruction is part of a philosophy the city has adopted in recent years, Stelford said. The city used to focus on the roads in the worst condition, but found it wasn’t an effective way to keep up with the need for work.

Now, the city looks for those roads that are getting close to “worst condition” and resurfaces those to give them another decade-plus of life, Stelford said. It then reconstructs the streets in the worst shape.

Road conditions were one of the top issues discussed throughout the race for City Council earlier this year.

“I think we’re doing all the right things going forward,” Stelford said. “I ask for patience with our residents.”

The plan is to have the road program approved in May and construction begin shortly after, Stelford said. It’s expected work will last all the way through construction season, which traditionally wraps up around Thanksgiving when the weather begins to change.

In 2019, Woodstock approved a five-year road resurfacing plan totaling $50 million and a 3-cent gas tax to help pay for it. The plan was slated to begin in 2020, but was delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year’s program saw many roads slated for reconstruction, leading to a longer buildout, Stelford said. In addition, the program coincided with work from the state along Route 14 and the city’s long-awaited construction of the South-Lake-Madison roundabout.

In total, last year’s plan had about 20 different roads totaling about 6 miles see work, according to the city’s website.