McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of April 2, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Dennis G. Carol, 45, of the 100 block of Grove Avenue, Fox River Grove; aggravated battery to a child younger than 13 years old, four counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child.
Matthew J. Marchbanks, 36, of the 8500 block of Voce Court, Cary; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
Scott A. Weissert, 60, of the 400 block of Santa Barbara Road, Lakemoor; four counts of residential burglary, two counts of theft with a previous conviction and theft of property worth more than $500.
Cameron L. Regan, 30, of the 1800 block of South Canalport Avenue, Chicago; knowingly writing a bad check.
Maria R. Luna-Ruiz, 43, of the 7400 block of Hemlock Street, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery to a child younger than 13 years old and two counts of domestic battery.
Matt H. Jones, 44, of the 1200 block of Davis Road, Woodstock; possession of and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, fentanyl, more than 200 grams of psilocybin and more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, as well as unlawful calculated criminal drug conspiracy.
Jesse L. Borrego, 26, of the 1900 block of Route 12, Spring Grove; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, defective car window, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, operating an uninsured vehicle and speeding.
Robert R. Somers, 25, of the 1500 block of Vine Avenue, Round Lake Beach; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, speeding, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and possession of open alcohol by the driver.
Rebecca J. Anderson, 24, of the 700 block of North Mill Street, McHenry; possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and driving with a suspended license.
Raymond F. Schordie, 61, of the 5000 block of East Wonder Lake Road, Wonder Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher R. Harris, 31, of the 4000 block of Coyote Lakes Circle, Lake in the Hills; possession of and possession with intent to deliver 2,000 to 5,000 grams of marijuana, two counts of domestic battery, criminal trespass to a residence and assault.
Michael A. Michalski, 48, of the 1900 block of Woodside Lane, Glendale Heights; aggravated domestic battery with strangulation and four counts of domestic battery.
Ronald J. Walsh, 57, of the 2100 block of Route 45, Libertyville; possession of a license plate without authorization, theft with a previous conviction and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Steven P. Langos, 33, of the 200 block of Wildmeadow Lane, Woodstock; armed violence, two counts of possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card, unlawful restraint, two counts of domestic battery, aggravated assault using a deadly weapon and possession of ammunition without a FOID card.
Juan Castillo, 35, of the 4000 block of Berkshire Court, Carpentersville; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Brandon M. McLean, 21, of the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue, Wauconda; aggravated battery in a public place and four counts of domestic battery.
Gabrielle M. Harju, 32, of the 800 block of Westmoreland Drive, Vernon Hills; online sale of stolen property, online fencing and theft of property worth more than $500.
Jeannie L. Haze, 32, of the 2900 block of Scott Avenue, McHenry; two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Kenneth M. Velardi Jr., 37, of the 400 block of La Fox River Drive, Algonquin; two counts of endangering the life or health of a child.
Keith A. Pinn, 54, of the 3800 block of Riverside Drive, Crystal Lake; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts of disobeying a stop sign and failing to signal when required.
Lauren D. Porras, 28, of the 18600 block of West Hickory Place, Grayslake; insurance fraud worth $10,000 to $100,000 and disorderly conduct for filing a false report.
David W. Stodolny, 52, of the 4100 block of West Higgins Avenue, Chicago; possession of and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, fentanyl, more than 200 grams of psilocybin and more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, as well as unlawful calculated criminal drug conspiracy.
Robert M. Ganske, 39, of the 1000 block of Barlina Road, Crystal Lake; aggravated driving under the influence of the combined influence of drugs, alcohol or another intoxicating compound with three previous DUI violations; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence with a child younger than 16 in the vehicle; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine; aggravated driving under the influence with a revoked license; obstructing justice; driving with a revoked license; two counts of endangering the life or health of a child; and unlawful operation of a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.