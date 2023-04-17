Girls basketball: Richmond-Burton’s Lyndsay Regnier leads Home team to All-Star victory

HEBRON – Richmond-Burton’s Lyndsay Regnier launched a long 3-pointer that banked through the net to end the first half and threw her arms up with a look of astonishment toward her bench.
It was the last points Regnier scored in the game, and her fourth 3-pointer, but she had done enough.
The Rockets’ 5-foot guard scored 14 points in the first half, giving the Home team a nice cushion it held the rest of the way. The Home held on for a 62-53 victory over The Away at the McHenry County Area All-Star Basketball Extravaganza on Sunday at Alden-Hebron’s Tigard Gymnasium.
“I don’t know how I did it,” Regnier said of her buzzer-beater. “[The game] was really fun. I thought it would be a little less competitive, but I’m glad that it was competitive. Why not? Most of us aren’t going to play again. It was fun to be the first team back [in this game] in a while and try to give them a good show.”
Regnier was chosen as the game’s MVP. Huntley’s Mallory Winters scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds and Sammi Campanelli added eight for the Home, which led 32-24 at halftime and pushed the margin to 17 in the second half.
The Away, led by McHenry’s Maddi Friedle and Cary-Grove’s Annika Nordin, cut the lead to 59-53 in the final minute, but Home killed most of the remaining time. Friedle finished with 13 points, Burlington Central’s Page Erickson had 10 and 12 rebounds and Nordin had eight points, all in the second half, along with a game-high 14 rebounds.
“I couldn’t be happier for Lyndsay,” said Hampshire coach Eric Samuelson, who coached the Home. “She came out and got us that lead, we kept that lead, and she was fantastic.”
Regnier will play softball at Rock Valley College in Rockford next year, so she made the most of her last competitive game.
“Coming from a team with a lot of young girls where I try give them support, it was really, really fun to play with girls who love basketball as well and play with a bunch of senior girls my age,” Regnier said. “It was just working, and I was having fun. That was my biggest goal again, because I’m not going to play basketball again competitively.”
Regnier’s teammates appreciated her effort.
“It was awesome. Her confidence was just awesome,” Campanelli said. “She helped everyone else be comfortable.
“It was fun playing with other girls from the conference, especially the Hampshire girls, to get to know them. They’re one of our biggest rivals and getting to play with them on the same team.”
Samuelson was leery when the rosters were set up and he had his Hampshire girls, the Fox Valley Conference runner-up, on the same team with FVC champion Huntley.
“What I loved was we had these practices, and that’s one of the reasons we had so much fun today,” Samuelson said. “Even in our practices, they were having fun, and today on the bench they were really supporting each other. Other than Huntley and Hampshire, they don’t know each other. They played for each other.”
Hampshire’s Kaitlyn Milison added seven points for Home. Johnsburg’ Payton Toussaint hit three 3s and finished with nine for Away.
“I was blown away by the experience,” said former Burlington Central coach Collin Kalamatas, who coached the Away team. “It had a relaxed feel to it, but the kids were really getting after it, really competing. There were some moments in the game that had the feel to a big regular-season game.
“This game had a special place in my heart. As this was my final year at Central, it was fun to end it with this game. Page Erickson is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching.”
Home 62, Away 53
AWAY (53)
Erickson 5 0-1 10, Friedle 5 0-0 13, Stinger 1 1-2 3, Kominoski 0 0-0 0, Gasmann 2 0-0 5, Nordin 3 2-2 8, Toussaint 3 0-4 9, Bauer 0 0-1 0, Johnson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 3-8 53.
HOME (62)
Campanelli 4 0-0 8, McCaughn 1 0-0 2, Horton 0 0-2 0, Winters 3 3-4 9, Saunders 1 3-4 6, Milison 2 3-4 7, Ramirez 2 0-0 5, Montez 1 1-1 3, Johnson 0 2-3 2, Regnier 5 0-0 14, Freitag 0 0-0 0, Haacker 2 2-3 6. Totals: 21 14-20 62.
Halftime: Home 32, Away 24. 3-point goals: Home 6 (Regnier 4, Saunders, Ramirez), Away 8 (Toussaint 3, Friedle 3, Erickson, Gasmann). Rebounds: Home 52 (Freitag 8, Winters 7), Away 62 (Nordin 14, Stinger 11).