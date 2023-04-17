Boys basketball: Jacobs’ Jackson Martucci leads Away for All-Star victory

HEBRON – Jacobs’ Jackson Martucci took his dissatisfaction from the halftime 3-point contest and channeled it into the second half.
Martucci hit four 3s in the first 4:20 of the second half to help the Away team push its lead from four points to 18 at the McHenry County Area All-Star Basketball Extravaganza on Sunday at Alden-Hebron’s Tigard Gymnasium.
The Home team never could get that close as Away won 100-90 in the boys game, with Martucci finishing with 19 points, five 3s and game MVP honors.
Martucci’s first 3 of the second half made it 47-40. A couple minutes later, he had hit three more, and Away’s lead was 58-40.
“Some of those kids I didn’t get a chance to see play, and they’re really good players,” said former Woodstock North coach Dale Jandron, who coached the Home team. “The kid from Jacobs can shoot it. Whew!”
Martucci’s teammates knew from seeing him in Fox Valley Conference games. After he hit one, they kept giving him the ball.
“The 3-point contest didn’t go the way that I wanted it to, and I knew I had to make up for it in the second half,” said Martucci, who made 5 of 15 at halftime. “Once you make one, you kind of start making a bunch of them.”
Home got big second halves from Johnsburg’s Dylan Schmidt, who had a game-high 23 points, Burlington Central’s Nic Gouriotis and Harvard’s Myles Brincks, who each had 10 in the second half.
But Away’s lead was too much.
“He came off and I said ‘That’s just a reminder to everybody how they had to guard you during the season,’ " said Crystal Lake South coach Matt LePage, who coached Away. “Because if he had space, it was in. We knew that. He’s such a weapon.”
South’s Cooper LePage, playing one final time with his father as coach, scored 16 points. Dundee-Crown’s Kuba Senczyszyn had 13 points and nine rebounds and his teammate Tyler DiSilvio added 10.
Gouriotis finished with 15, Brincks had 13, and Woodstock North’s Javi Rodriguez scored 11.
Senczyszyn had a pair of dunks, as did Schmidt for Home. Schmidt won the dunk contest before the game.
“It was really good to play with other guys one last time, get out, have that uniform on,” Senczyszyn said. “It was a really good experience. It’s always fun to put on a show, whether it’s a real game or an All-Star game.”
The event returned after a three-year layoff with the COVID-19 pandemic. A-H had hosted the games for 18 consecutive years before that. A-H athletic director John Lalor throught it was time to bring it back.
“It was great. The guys really had fun and appreciated it. Not having it since 2019, you forget how cool of an event that this is,” Matt LePage said. “John [Lalor] does a great job running it. The competition was good. Just a great event.”
It was a special game for Jandron, who stepped down at North after six seasons as coach. Jandron’s teams won back-to-back Kishwaukee River Conference titles, and his first varsity head coaching job was at A-H.
“It was great coming back in this gym again,” Jandron said.
Away 100, Home 90
AWAY (100)
LePage 6 0-0 16, Schroeder 3 0-0 7, Senczyszyn 5 2-2 13, DiSilvio 5 0-0 10, Muse 3 0-0 6, Martucci 7 0-0 19, Schlicker 2 0-0 6, Ptak 2 0-0 5, Adeshina 3 1-3 7, Costabile 2 0-0 4, Weiss 1 0-0 2, Signore 0 0-0 0, Sivore 1 0-0 3, Topping 1 0-0 2. Totals: 41 3-5 100.
HOME (90)
Gouriotis 6 0-0 15, Schmidt 9 2-2 23, Brincks 5 1-2 13, Ravagnie 2 0-0 5, Bauer 1 0-0 2, Ortiz 1 0-0 2, Chase 1 1-2 3, Rodriguez 5 0-0 11, Salas 0 0-2 0, Elswick 1 2-2 4, Welch 2 0-2 4, Bennett 1 0-0 2, Gritmacker 1 0-0 3, Metze 0 0-0 0, Maness 1 0-0 2. Totals: 36 6-11 90.
Halftime: Away 42, Home 33. 3-point goals: Away 15 (Martucci 5, LePage 4, Schlicker 2, Schroeder, Senczyszyn, Sivore, Ptak). Home 11 (Schmidt 3, Gouriotis 3, Brincks 2, Rodriguez, Gritmacker, Ravagnie). Rebounds: Away 55 (Senczyszyn 9, Muse 7), Home 43 (Schmidt 8).