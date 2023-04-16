Lightning detection systems installed in Woodstock parks

The city of Woodstock has added lightning detection systems to Merryman Park, Bates Park, Emricson Park, Park in the Square, Davis Road Park and Woodstock Water Works, the city said in a news release.

Detection systems aid in protecting players, coaches, spectators, residents and visitors using the parks, athletic fields and various amenities offered within, according to the release.

When lightning is detected within 10 miles of a park, a strobe light will be activated and an audible blast will sound. A 30-minute countdown to resume activity will activate. The countdown clock will automatically reset if additional lightning is detected.

The Perry Weather lightning detection systems intend to provide alerts and assess the threat of lightning. Neither the warning nor the system shall guarantee conditions are safe. If the weather is threatening and a warning signal is not heard or seen, use good judgment and clear the area immediately, the city said.

For more information, contact Public Works Parks and Streets Superintendent Chris Lynk at clynk@woodstockil.gov or 815-338-6118.