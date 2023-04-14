Harvard woman pleads guilty to trespassing, sentenced to 2 years felony probation

A Harvard woman, accused of kicking open the door of a home and punching a woman inside, pleaded guilty Wednesday to trespassing and was sentenced two years of second-chance felony probation, McHenry County court records show.

Alexia F. Posada-Reyes, 20, was originally charged with home invasion, a Class X felony that carried a possible prison sentence of six and 30 years, but when a grand jury indicted her several weeks later, the charges were lessened to criminal trespass to a residence and battery.

Posada-Reyes pleaded guilty Wednesday to criminal trespass, a Class 4 felony, and in exchange, the misdemeanor battery charge was dismissed, court records show.

A Class 4 felony can carry a prison sentence of one to three years in prison but is also probational.

Posada-Reyes was sentenced to second-chance probation, which is available to someone without a previous felony conviction and who was either found guilty of or pleads guilty to certain offenses outlined in state law.

If Posada-Reyes fails to successfully complete her probation, she can be resentenced. If she completes it, however, the case is dismissed without a conviction.

As part of the probation, Posada-Reyes must complete 30 hours of public service, cannot consume any alcohol or illegal drugs and is required to submit to random alcohol and drug screenings. She was also ordered to pay $2,024 in fines and fees.

She also is restricted from having any contact with the woman she is accused of punching, according court documents.

On the morning of Aug. 23, Posada-Reyes went to the home of a woman in Harvard after becoming upset over a social media post the woman allegedly made.

She kicked open the door, entered without permission, confronted the woman, punched her in the face, an “altercation ensued” and police were called, Harvard police said.

The woman sustained minor scratches and neither woman was hospitalized, Police Chief Tyson Bauman said at the time of Posada-Reyes’s arrest.

She was initially held on $50,000 bond but posted the required 10% bond two days after her arrest, according to court records.

A call to reach her defense attorney for comment was not immediately returned Friday.