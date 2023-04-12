About 30 acres of farmland outside Woodstock burns in brush fire

A controlled burn that quickly got out of control left about 30 acres of farmland burned southeast of Woodstock, the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District said.

Crews were dispatched at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 8300 block of Castleberry Drive where they found a large brush fire in a field between Country Club and Cherry Valley roads, according to a news release.

Firefighters accessed the field using two utility task vehicles and extinguished the fire within 30 minutes, according to the release.

The fire was primarily contained to the field with no structural damage reported to the surrounding homes.

The area was experiencing unseasonably warm temperatures and dry atmospheric conditions, which, combined with strong winds forecasted for Wednesday, could cause brush and wildfires to spread rapidly, the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District said.

“It is important to remember a small fire can quickly grow out of control resulting in property damage and even injuries,” the agency said. “The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District stressed the importance of outdoor fire safety during these conditions.”