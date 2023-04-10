McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of March 27, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Gabriel Cruz, 45, of the 500 block of Darlington Lane, Crystal Lake; two counts of aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, two counts of aggravated domestic battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of domestic battery and endangering the life or health of a child.
Leon D. Jordan, 35, of the 10100 block of South Torrence Avenue, Chicago; forgery and possession of a fraudulent driver’s license.
Jeffrey J. Corbeil, 27, of the 600 block of Kensington Drive, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matt H. Jones, 45, of the zero to 100 block of Bouy Bay Road, Lakemoor; possession of 10 to 30 grams of marijuana.
Stacy A. Frano, 48, of the 5000 block of Prairie Avenue, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of psilocybin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Frano also was indicted in a separate case in connection with being in possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kathryn M. Stalesky, 28, of the 100 block of Sunnyside Place, Libertyville; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Corey R. Shelton, 49, of the 1200 block of South 13th Avenue, Maywood; forgery and possession of a fraudulent driver’s license.
Jonathan M. Frett, 46, of the 5000 block of West Cambridge Drive, McHenry; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
Storm R. Ince, 23, of the 1400 block of Northfield Court, Harvard; possession of 20 to 50 marijuana plants, possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of domestic battery.
Courtney R. Coyne, 28, of the 600 block of West Slocum Lake Road, Wauconda; identity theft.
Sophia M. Stoiber, 23, of the 6700 block of Paulson Drive, Marengo; aggravated robbery with a firearm.
Dustin R. McCawley, 37, of the 8400 block of Horizon Drive, Burlington, Wisconsin; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two previous DUI violations and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence with a suspended or revoked license.
Michael N. Infelise, 28, of the 1100 block of North Sterling Avenue, Palatine; possession of a firearm by a street gang member, possession of a firearm in a bar, unlawful possession of a firearm in a vehicle, and possession of a firearm and ammunition without a firearm owner’s identification card.
Ryan A. Poltzer, 43, of the 900 block of Manchester Street, Cary; aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, aggravated battery to a child younger 13 and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child.