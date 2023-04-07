Semitruck fire closes Route 47 north of Woodstock for 2 hours

A semitruck hauling salt caught fire Thursday afternoon north of Woodstock, leading to Route 47′s closure in both directions for two hours, fire officials said.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was dispatched at 2:04 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Route 47 and Charles Road for the reported semitruck on fire, according to a news release.

The semitruck was southbound on Route 47 when male driver called 911 to report his truck on fire, according to the release. He safely pulled over and attempted to extinguish the rapidly spreading fire but was unsuccessful.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes and found the truck engulfed in flames just south of the intersection, according to the release. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes. A small brush fire extended from the truck but was also quickly extinguished.

The driver was uninjured.

The fire is thought to have begun in the engine compartment, but the cause is undetermined, according to the release.

McHenry County sheriff’s deputies assisted with traffic control at the scene.