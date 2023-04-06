Woodstock man pleads guilty to sexual assault, sentenced to 5 years in prison

A 35-year-old Woodstock man pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of criminal sexual assault and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Once released from prison, Matthew T. Oppenhagen will be on mandatory supervised release for three years to life and is required to register as a sex offender for life, McHenry County Judge Tiffany Davis said.

Under the state’s truth-in-sentencing guidelines, he is required to serve 85% of his sentence and will receive credit for 900 days, 889 of which he spent on an ankle monitor and 11 days in the custody of the McHenry County jail, Davis said.

He also was ordered to pay fees for the electronic monitoring of just over $7,000.

Oppenhagen was accused of sexually assaulting a person on June 16, 2018, while they “were unable to understand the nature of the act or unable to give knowing consent,” Assistant State’s Attorney Tyler Mikan said.

On Thursday it was unclear why he was not charged until two years later.

This case was investigated by members of the Crystal Lake Police Department, according to a news release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Mikan also said he has been in contact with the victim and they are aware of and in support of Oppenhagen’s sentence.

When Davis asked Oppenhagen if he had any questions, he replied “No, I just want to get it over with.”