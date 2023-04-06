Warrant issued for woman accused of stealing more than $9,000 from Cary

A McHenry County judge issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for a Chicago woman accused of altering a check and stealing nearly $9,400 from the village of Cary, court records show.

Patricia Harris, 42, of the 1400 block of 119th Street, is charged with theft of $500 to $10,000 and forgery, each a Class 3 felony, as well as theft of less than $500 with a prior conviction, according to the criminal complaint.

A Class 3 felony carries a sentencing range of two to five years in prison but also is probational.

At 6:35 p.m. on or about July 26, Harris “with the intent to defraud” altered a check belonging to the village of Cary that was supposed to pay a Barrington company that supplies pipeline products, according to the complaint.

Cary Police Chief Patrick Finlon said in an email Thursday it is unclear at this point how the alleged theft occurred but said Harris did not work for the village.

“We don’t know exactly how (Harris) obtained the check,” Finlon said in the email. “The vendor that the check was initially issued to advised the village they had not received payment, initiating an inquiry. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the check was washed and cashed by (Harris). It can be assumed the check issued by the village was intercepted by the suspect via U.S. Mail.”

An attempt to reach the company the check was initially made out to was not successful Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, Harris was not in custody at the McHenry County jail and she did not have an attorney listed in court documents.