High school basketball: Rosters announced for McHenry County Area All-Star Basketball Extravaganza

The girls and boys rosters for the McHenry County Area All-Star Basketball Extravaganza have been finalized.
The games will be played at Alden-Hebron’s Tigard Gymnasium on Sunday, April 16, with the girls game at 2 p.m. and the boys game at 5. There will be 3-point contests for both and a dunk contest for the boys.
Hampshire girls coach Eric Samuelson will coach the Home team and have four of his players – Lia Saunders, Kaitlyn Milison, Ceili Ramirez and Alex Montez – on that team. The Whip-Purs finished second in the Fox Valley Conference to Huntley.
There also will be four Huntley players on that team – Sammi Campanelli, Morgan McCaughn, Ashlyn Horton and Mallory Winters. Huntley’s Jessie Ozzauto, who will play at Lehigh, will not play in the game.
Former Burlington Central coach Collin Kalamatas, who stepped down after this season, will have Page Erickson and Sam Origel on the Away team.
Campanelli and Erickson were Northwest Herald All-Area first-team picks; Origel was on the second team. Johnsburg’s Payton Toussaint and McHenry’s Maddi Friedle will play for Away and received All-Area honorable mentions.
Crystal Lake South boys coach Matt LePage will have three of the players from the Gators’ Class 3A regional champion team, the first since 2002 at South, for the boys Away team. Cooper LePage, the coach’s son, Zach Peltz and Brady Schroeder will play for the Away. Prairie Ridge’s James Muse, Dundee-Crown’s Kuba Senczyszyn and Tyler DiSilvio and Jacobs’ Jackson Martucci and Brett Schlicker also will play on that team.
Cooper LePage was an All-Area first-teamer, Muse was on second team, and Senczyszyn, DiSilvio, Martucci, Schlicker and Hampshire’s Sam Ptak were honorable mentions.
Former Woodstock North coach Dale Jandron, whose team repeated as Kishwaukee River Conference champion, will coach the Home team. Jandron, who resigned, will have four of his players, led by All-Area first-team pick Cesar Ortiz, the KRC Player of the Year, and Johnsburg’s Dylan Schmidt, another first-team selection.
Huntley’s Ian Ravagnie and Noah Only, Burlington Central’s Nic Gouriotis and Cary-Grove’s Zach Bauer are some of the Home’s other top players. Ravagnie was an All-Area second-teamer, while Only and Gouriotis were honorable mentions.
Northwest Herald Boys Basketball Player of the Year Drew Scharnowski is not playing in the game.
A-H hosted the event for 18 years before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a three-year hiatus. Now, after three years off, it is back.
The cost of admission for the day is $10.
GIRLS ROSTERS
AWAY
Coach: Collin Kalamatas, Burlington Central
Players
Page Erickson, Burlington Central
Samantha Origel, Burlington Central
Maddi Friedle, McHenry
Peyton Stinger, McHenry
Reese Kominoski, McHenry
Emme Gasmann, McHenry
Annika Nordin, Cary-Grove
Payton Toussaint, Johnsburg
Ellie Bauer, Johnsburg
Jordyn Kratochvil, Marian Central
Kerri Johnson, Marian Central
HOME
Coach: Eric Samuelson, Hampshire
Players
Lia Saunders, Hampshire
Kaitlyn Milison, Hampshire
Ceili Ramirez, Hampshire
Alex Montez, Hampshire
Sammi Campanelli, Huntley
Morgan McCaughn, Huntley
Ashlyn Horton, Huntley
Mallory Winters, Huntley
Addie Johnson, Marengo
Lyndsay Regnier, Richmond-Burton
Rachael Freitag, Alden-Hebron
Abigael Haacker, North Boone
BOYS ROSTERS
AWAY
Coach: Matt LePage, Crystal Lake South
Players
Jackson Martucci, Jacobs
Brett Schlicker, Jacobs
James Muse, Prairie Ridge
Sam Ptak, Hampshire
Aman Adeshina, Hampshire
Joey Costabile, Hampshire
Aidan Sivore, Woodstock
Cooper LePage, Crystal Lake South
Zach Peltz, Crystal Lake South
Brady Schroeder, Crystal Lake South
Zach Topping, North Boone
Adrien Raabe, North Boone
Riley Weiss, Marengo
Pat Signore, Marengo
Kuba Senczyszyn, Dundee-Crown
Tyler DiSilvio, Dundee-Crown
HOME
Coach: Dale Jandron, Woodstock North
Players
Nic Gouriotis, Burlington Central
Ian Ravagnie, Huntley
Noah Only, Huntley
Ty Goodrich, Huntley
Zach Bauer, Cary-Grove
Justin Gritmacker, Alden-Hebron
Parker Elswick, Alden-Hebron
Cesar Ortiz, Woodstock North
Javi Rodriguez, Woodstock North
Justin Chase, Woodstock North
Isaac Salas, Woodstock North
Myles Brincks, Harvard
Richard Bennett, Harvard
Jacob Welch, Johnsburg
Dylan Schmidt, Johnsburg
Jake Metze, Johnsburg