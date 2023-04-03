April 03, 2023
High school basketball: Rosters announced for McHenry County Area All-Star Basketball Extravaganza

By Joe Stevenson
Crystal Lake South Head Coach Matt LePage talks with his son Cooper LePage during their game against Huntley on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Huntley High School. Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local

The girls and boys rosters for the McHenry County Area All-Star Basketball Extravaganza have been finalized.

The games will be played at Alden-Hebron’s Tigard Gymnasium on Sunday, April 16, with the girls game at 2 p.m. and the boys game at 5. There will be 3-point contests for both and a dunk contest for the boys.

Hampshire girls coach Eric Samuelson will coach the Home team and have four of his players – Lia Saunders, Kaitlyn Milison, Ceili Ramirez and Alex Montez – on that team. The Whip-Purs finished second in the Fox Valley Conference to Huntley.

There also will be four Huntley players on that team – Sammi Campanelli, Morgan McCaughn, Ashlyn Horton and Mallory Winters. Huntley’s Jessie Ozzauto, who will play at Lehigh, will not play in the game.

Former Burlington Central coach Collin Kalamatas, who stepped down after this season, will have Page Erickson and Sam Origel on the Away team.

Campanelli and Erickson were Northwest Herald All-Area first-team picks; Origel was on the second team. Johnsburg’s Payton Toussaint and McHenry’s Maddi Friedle will play for Away and received All-Area honorable mentions.

Crystal Lake South boys coach Matt LePage will have three of the players from the Gators’ Class 3A regional champion team, the first since 2002 at South, for the boys Away team. Cooper LePage, the coach’s son, Zach Peltz and Brady Schroeder will play for the Away. Prairie Ridge’s James Muse, Dundee-Crown’s Kuba Senczyszyn and Tyler DiSilvio and Jacobs’ Jackson Martucci and Brett Schlicker also will play on that team.

Cooper LePage was an All-Area first-teamer, Muse was on second team, and Senczyszyn, DiSilvio, Martucci, Schlicker and Hampshire’s Sam Ptak were honorable mentions.

Former Woodstock North coach Dale Jandron, whose team repeated as Kishwaukee River Conference champion, will coach the Home team. Jandron, who resigned, will have four of his players, led by All-Area first-team pick Cesar Ortiz, the KRC Player of the Year, and Johnsburg’s Dylan Schmidt, another first-team selection.

Huntley’s Ian Ravagnie and Noah Only, Burlington Central’s Nic Gouriotis and Cary-Grove’s Zach Bauer are some of the Home’s other top players. Ravagnie was an All-Area second-teamer, while Only and Gouriotis were honorable mentions.

Northwest Herald Boys Basketball Player of the Year Drew Scharnowski is not playing in the game.

A-H hosted the event for 18 years before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a three-year hiatus. Now, after three years off, it is back.

The cost of admission for the day is $10.

GIRLS ROSTERS

AWAY

Coach: Collin Kalamatas, Burlington Central

Players

Page Erickson, Burlington Central

Samantha Origel, Burlington Central

Maddi Friedle, McHenry

Peyton Stinger, McHenry

Reese Kominoski, McHenry

Emme Gasmann, McHenry

Annika Nordin, Cary-Grove

Payton Toussaint, Johnsburg

Ellie Bauer, Johnsburg

Jordyn Kratochvil, Marian Central

Kerri Johnson, Marian Central

HOME

Coach: Eric Samuelson, Hampshire

Players

Lia Saunders, Hampshire

Kaitlyn Milison, Hampshire

Ceili Ramirez, Hampshire

Alex Montez, Hampshire

Sammi Campanelli, Huntley

Morgan McCaughn, Huntley

Ashlyn Horton, Huntley

Mallory Winters, Huntley

Addie Johnson, Marengo

Lyndsay Regnier, Richmond-Burton

Rachael Freitag, Alden-Hebron

Abigael Haacker, North Boone

BOYS ROSTERS

AWAY

Coach: Matt LePage, Crystal Lake South

Players

Jackson Martucci, Jacobs

Brett Schlicker, Jacobs

James Muse, Prairie Ridge

Sam Ptak, Hampshire

Aman Adeshina, Hampshire

Joey Costabile, Hampshire

Aidan Sivore, Woodstock

Cooper LePage, Crystal Lake South

Zach Peltz, Crystal Lake South

Brady Schroeder, Crystal Lake South

Zach Topping, North Boone

Adrien Raabe, North Boone

Riley Weiss, Marengo

Pat Signore, Marengo

Kuba Senczyszyn, Dundee-Crown

Tyler DiSilvio, Dundee-Crown

HOME

Coach: Dale Jandron, Woodstock North

Players

Nic Gouriotis, Burlington Central

Ian Ravagnie, Huntley

Noah Only, Huntley

Ty Goodrich, Huntley

Zach Bauer, Cary-Grove

Justin Gritmacker, Alden-Hebron

Parker Elswick, Alden-Hebron

Cesar Ortiz, Woodstock North

Javi Rodriguez, Woodstock North

Justin Chase, Woodstock North

Isaac Salas, Woodstock North

Myles Brincks, Harvard

Richard Bennett, Harvard

Jacob Welch, Johnsburg

Dylan Schmidt, Johnsburg

Jake Metze, Johnsburg