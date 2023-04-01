Tornado warning issued for western McHenry County

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for western McHenry County in addition to northeastern Ogle, northern DeKalb, Winnebago and Boone counties.

Those in the warning area should “TAKE COVER NOW!” the National Weather Service said in the warning. “Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

The advisory, which runs from 7:23 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., warns of “severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage.”

The storm, traveling northeast at 50 mph from Rock City and east of Oregon, could produce tornadoes, winds of up to 80 mph and quarter-size hail, according to the warning. Some locations in the path of the storm include Capron, Harvard and Marengo and Interstate 90 between mile markers 1 and 37.

Flying debris can be dangerous to those without shelter, mobile homes can be damaged or destroyed, and damage to roofs, windows and vehicles can occur, according to the warning.