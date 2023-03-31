Shelter-in-place request for McHenry neighborhood lifted after ‘heavy police presence’

A request to shelter in place for the Oaks of Irish Prairie subdivision was lifted about 6 a.m. Friday, according to alerts issued by the McHenry Police Department.

The department described a “heavy police presence” in the area for an “active police incident,” asking residents living on Cashel Lane, Dundalk Lane, Murphy Drive, Doolin Avenue, Doherty Lane and Flynn Street to shelter in place.

Alexander Leigh Center for Autism, which is located just west of the neighborhood, announced it would close for the day due to the police presence but later said it would open but late, according to Facebook posts by the school.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.