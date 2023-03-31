Man in custody, shelter-in-place request for McHenry neighborhood lifted after ‘heavy police presence’

A man is in custody as police investigate an “expansive crime scene” with three shot vehicles at a McHenry intersection and damaged windows in a nearby neighborhood.

A man was arrested “in connection with a disturbance and shooting that occurred in McHenry,” according to a news release issued by the McHenry Police Department.

The man was being held at the McHenry Police Department awaiting charges, according to the release. The Northwest Herald is not naming the man as he has not yet been charged.

The McHenry Police Department responded about 12:50 am. Friday to the 3000 block of Charlotte Avenue in McHenry for a reported domestic disturbance with possible gun shots, according to a news release.

Officers spotted a black Jaquar police driving at a high rate of speed near John and Green streets and attempted to pull the vehicle over, according to the release. The driver failed to yield and no pursuit was initiated.

The department then received more reports of shots being fired near the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Barreville Road, according to the release. While police were responding to the area, one McHenry police squad was struck with gunfire, along with one McHenry County Sheriff’s Office squad and a non-police vehicle.

All three vehicles were occupied, but no injuries were reported.

A third area being investigated by the McHenry police is in the Oaks of Irish Prairie neighborhood, where reports of damaged windows and possible entry attempts were made, according to the release.

A request to shelter in place for the Oaks of Irish Prairie subdivision ordered for the neighborhood about 4:30 a.m. Friday and lifted about 6 a.m., according to alerts issued by the McHenry Police Department.

The department described a “heavy police presence” in the area for an “active police incident,” asking residents living on Cashel Lane, Dundalk Lane, Murphy Drive, Doolin Avenue, Doherty Lane and Flynn Street to shelter in place, according to the alerts.

Alexander Leigh Center for Autism, which is located just west of the neighborhood, announced it would close for the day due to the police presence but later said it would open but late, according to Facebook posts by the school.

The man ultimately arrested was found about 4:55 a.m. near the intersection of Murphy Drive and Cashel Road and was taken into custody by McHenry police, with the assistance of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and The Northern Illinois Police Alarm System “without incident.”

The McHenry Police Department said no additional information would be released due “to the expansive crime scene with multiple agencies working in cooperation.”

The department asks those with information regarding this case – including any damage not yet reported – to call its non-emergency line at 815-363-2200.