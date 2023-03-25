Crystal Lake police writes 18 tickets, charges one during Super Bowl enforcement

The Crystal Lake Police Department charged one person with driving while their driver’s license was revoked and wrote 18 tickets during its Super Bowl weekend enforcement campaign.

The department was participating in a statewide effort by law enforcement agencies Feb. 10 to 13 to reduce highway fatalities by getting impaired drivers off the roads, deterring dangerous driving behaviors and getting more people buckled up, according to a news release.

During the mobilization, the department stopped 19 drivers for traffic violations and issued a total of 18 traffic citations, which included five for speeding, six for distracted driving and six for seat belt violations.

The campaign was paid for using federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.