Woman charged with crashing stolen car into Crystal Lake home

A $60,000 arrest warrant has been issued for a Loves Park resident who crashed into a Crystal Lake house on Monday, police said.

Kara L. Stickles, 30, of Loves Park, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony, as well as possession of a fraudulent driver’s license and criminal damage to property, both Class 4 felonies, according to the criminal complaint.

She was also charged with reckless driving, driving while license is suspended and failure to give information after striking a property, all Class A misdemeanors, the complaint shows.

Stickles is accused of driving the stolen Chrysler 200 sedan that crashed shortly after midnight Monday into two homes and three vehicles in the zero to 100 block of Lincoln Parkway, according to court records and a news release Friday from the Crystal Lake Police Department.

The crash occurred after a police officer attempted to pull the vehicle, westbound on Route 176, over, according to the release. The vehicle fled, and the officer did not pursue. The vehicle was found “moments later” crashed into a home.

The vehicle, which was reported stolen from Beloit, Wisconsin, was southbound on Lincoln Parkway when it left the roadway and crashed.

The crash caused between $500 and $10,000 in damage, according to the criminal complaint. No one was injured, police said.

Those in the vehicle at the time fled the area on foot, police said.

Stickles was found guilty of burglary in Boone County last year and sentenced to 48 days in jail and 30 months of probation, according to Boone County court records. She received credit for 24 days already served.

In Winnebago County, Stickles pleaded guilty March 3 as part of a plea deal to possessing a stolen vehicle, court records there show. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail and four years of probation. Stickles received credit for 44 days already spent in custody and the remaining 92 days were suspended, court records show.

The crash remains under investigation by the Crystal Lake Police Department, which is asking anyone with informtion about Stickles’ whereabouts or the crash to contact the department at 815-356-3620. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting the word CLPDTIP and the tip information to 847411.