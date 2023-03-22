Two rollover crashes near Woodstock within an hour result in one seriously injured driver

The driver in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Tuesday along Route 47 north of Woodstock was flown to the hospital with “serious, life-threatening injuries,” the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesman said.

The crash was the second the fire district responded to in an hour Tuesday evening.

At 5:19 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 4200 block of Doty Road, southeast, of Woodstock, for the reported rollover with possible entrapment, according to a news release. Firefighters arrived and found a single-vehicle, off the roadway, on its roof.

The male driver was assessed by paramedics but declined any injuries, according to the release.

Then, at 6:16 p.m., crews responded to the 4900 block of North Route 47 for another single-vehicle rollover with possible entrapment.

Firefighters arrived on scene within 7 minutes and found a small sedan off the road. It appeared to have rolled over but came to rest back on its wheels, according to the release.

The unconscious male driver was quickly assessed by paramedics and a medical helicopter was requested to the scene, according to the release. No extrication equipment was required to remove the driver from the vehicle, and LifeNet helicopter landed just south of the crash along Route 47.

The male patient was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Both crashes are under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.