High school basketball: Alden-Hebron will bring back All-Star games on April 16

The McHenry County Area All-Star Basketball Extravaganza is coming back.
The All-Star event, which Alden-Hebron hosted for 18 years before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a three-year hiatus, will be held at A-H’s Tigard Gymnasium on Sunday, April 16. The girls game will tip off at 2 p.m. with the boys game played at 5.
The game will feature many of the area’s top girls and boys senior basketball players for one last time as a high school athlete.
A-H athletic director John Lalor is in the process of putting together rosters for the games. This will be the 19th time A-H has hosted the event. It was called off in 2020 because of COVID-19 and Lalor felt it was time to bring it back.
Coaches for the girls teams will be Burlington Central’s Collin Kalamatas and Hampshire’s Eric Samuelson. Woodstock North’s Dale Jandron and Crystal Lake South’s Matt LePage will coach the boys teams.
There will be a 3-point contest for both the boys and girls players, along with a dunk contest for the boys.
The cost of admission for the day is $10.
Lalor also is looking for any local high school dance teams to perform. Any coaches interested in having their teams dance may contact Lalor at 815-648-1662.