Richmond man, 76, denies possessing child porn on computer

A 76-year-old Richmond man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to possessing child pornography.

Phillip L. Giannini, of the 3900 block of Keith Drive, is charged with five counts of possessing pornographic photographs of children younger than 13, according to the indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Authorities allege that on or about April 13, 2022, Giannini had depictions on a computer of children engaged in sexual conduct who he knew or should have known to be under the age of 13, according to the indictment.

If convicted, he would face between three and seven years in prison on each count and a year of mandatory supervised release. The charges also are probational, McHenry County Judge James Cowlin told him during the hearing.

He also could be fined up to $100,000 and be required to register as a sex offender for life.