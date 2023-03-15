Algonquin man sentenced to 2 years probation, sex offender registration

A 22-year-old Algonquin man was sentenced to two years of felony probation and ordered to register as a sex offender for life after pleading guilty Tuesday to possessing child pornography.

Tyler J. Weine, of the zero to 100 block of South Oakleaf Road, was charged in May 2021 with possessing three counts of child pornography, both film and photos, according to McHenry County court records.

The charge Weine pleaded to, a class 2 felony, typically carries a sentence of three to seven years in prison but also is probational.

In exchange for his guilty plea, the two additional counts were dismissed, court records show.

He also was ordered to continue with sex offender treatment and pay $2,639 in fees and fines. He also received credit for eight days served in county jail.

Weine is accused of having videos on an iPhone 8 of minors who he knew or should have known to be under 18 years of age engaged in sexual conduct, according to the complaint and indictment.

Attempts to reach his attorney after the hearing were not successful.