March 14, 2023
Shaw Local
Woodstock man accused of holding ‘fully loaded’ rifle to woman’s head during restraint, domestic battery

Steven P. Langos pressed knee to woman’s chest during aggravated assault

By Amanda Marrazzo
Steven P. Langos (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

A 33-year-old Woodstock man arrested Friday is accused of holding a “fully loaded” semi-automatic rifle to a woman’s forehead, McHenry County court records show.

Steven P. Langos is charged with unlawful restraint and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, class 4 felonies, as well as two counts of domestic battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possessing ammunition without a valid firearm owner’s identification card, according to the criminal complaint.

Langos is accused of restraining a woman by kneeling on her chest, not letting her up, and pressing the barrel of a loaded black semi-automatic rifle against her forehead with one round in the chamber and the safety off, according to the complaint filed by Woodstock police.

He is accused of possessing a Great Lakes rifle as well as a loaded 12-gauge Ted Williams shotgun, which was “immediately accessible,” and a variety of ammunition while his FOID card was suspended, according to the complaint.

Langos, whose attorney declined to comment Tuesday, is being held in the McHenry County jail on $40,000. In order to be released, he must post the required 10% of his bond.

He is due in court Wednesday.