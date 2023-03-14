Woodstock man accused of holding ‘fully loaded’ rifle to woman’s head during restraint, domestic battery

A 33-year-old Woodstock man arrested Friday is accused of holding a “fully loaded” semi-automatic rifle to a woman’s forehead, McHenry County court records show.

Steven P. Langos is charged with unlawful restraint and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, class 4 felonies, as well as two counts of domestic battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possessing ammunition without a valid firearm owner’s identification card, according to the criminal complaint.

Langos is accused of restraining a woman by kneeling on her chest, not letting her up, and pressing the barrel of a loaded black semi-automatic rifle against her forehead with one round in the chamber and the safety off, according to the complaint filed by Woodstock police.

He is accused of possessing a Great Lakes rifle as well as a loaded 12-gauge Ted Williams shotgun, which was “immediately accessible,” and a variety of ammunition while his FOID card was suspended, according to the complaint.

Langos, whose attorney declined to comment Tuesday, is being held in the McHenry County jail on $40,000. In order to be released, he must post the required 10% of his bond.

He is due in court Wednesday.