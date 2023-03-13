McHenry couple hit by ruse burglary Friday

Something felt off about man who came to their door Friday afternoon, so Darlene Schlies joined her husband, Roger, to follow him into their backyard to hear what he had to say.

While the man pointed to the adjacent golf course and described alleged work needed on their property, one or more accomplices burglarized their home, a McHenry police official said.

“He was directing our attention across to the golf course and work that is going to have to be done,” said Darlene Schlies, who agreed to be named for this story. Inside their home, the accomplice then took cash from her purse and jewelry from their bedroom.

These types of ruse burglaries and door-to-door scams happen in McHenry a few times each year, department spokesman Officer Mike Spohn said.

“This is a classic door-to-door scam. Two residents are home, they get a knock on the door,” telling the homeowners they need to join them in the backyard, Spohn said.

After 15 or 20 minutes in the backyard, the man said he had to go talk to his boss and asked them to wait for him. Darlene followed just moments later and the man was gone. She called police, she said. It wasn’t until later she realized jewelry was missing and cash in her purse was gone.

If people are on your property, you have the power. Until I can verify who you are, get off my property. — McHenry Police Department spokesman Officer Mike Spohn

While police investigate the burglary, Spohn reminded residents to ask questions of anyone who comes knocking on their doors and to “be careful on who you let into your house” or leave the home with.

Older residents are often targets of these types of burglaries.

Spohn offers talks about scams to groups around McHenry, trying to protect residents from falling prey to them.

Asking questions and requesting identification and a business card are the first lines of defense, Spohn said. But residents shouldn’t take any information on a business card at face value.

“Contractors are easy to find in a Google search,” so not finding that name right away is a red flag, he said. If residents find a phone number online, they should also call it and determine if the company has crews in the area.

“The key is never trust the documentation they give you,” Spohn said. “If people are on your property, you have the power. Until I can verify who you are, get off my property.”

Ruse burglaries are only one way residents are targeted, he added. Phone, email and other internet-based scams include callers saying they are from the Internal Revenue Service or a grandchild is in jail. Often, he said, the scammers ask for a pre-paid gift or debit card number to pay off the tax bill or bail.

No federal agency or police department is going to use a gift card to pay a fine. “Stop at one of the many red flags” and think about what the scammers are trying to do, Spohn said.

Senior Services Associates Inc. also works to educate clients about ongoing scams and ruse-entry burglaries, said the McHenry location’s activity director, Jane Gregory. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and other police agencies have done talks at the McHenry office on those issues, she said.

“We are constantly getting updates from the Illinois Department on Aging” about scams targeting residents, Gregory said.

If someone comes to the front door, they should ensure the back door is locked, Gregory said. If they want them to go to the backyard, they need to ensure they lock that door behind them, too.

Ruse burglaries seem to happen more in the summer months, “but keep in mind things can happen” at any time of year, Gregory said.

If residents use the same “stranger-danger” tools often told to children, they can prevent being targeted, Spohn said.

“I keep reminding them with articles and training ... it can happen to them. But if anyone is at your home, distrust them and say, ‘No, you are not going into my backyard,’” he said.

Roger said he should have noticed the red flags, but the man sounded very convincing. “It was a very well-thought out scheme they were using,” he said.

The couple plans to install a doorbell and other cameras on their property now, Darlene added.