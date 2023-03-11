Crystal Lake Park District releases new camp guide, opens registration

Crystal Lake Park District has announced that registration for all of its 2023 summer camps is now open.

Interested campers and their families can browse, plan their schedule and register using the digital-only guide available at crystallakeparks.org.

Registration is open for residents and nonresidents. Options are available for kids between the ages of 3 and 16. Most camps have sessions from June to August.

For questions specific to Summer Day Camp 2023 for grades K-9, email Sam Thompson at sthompson@crystallakeparks.org.