Boys basketball: The 2023 Northwest Herald All-Area team

FIRST TEAM
Christian Bentancur, Marian Central, F, 6-5, jr.
Bentancur hit 59.7% from the field and scored 21.2 points a game for the 14-19 Hurricanes. He shot 73% on free throws and was third in the area in rebounding at 8.9 per game. Bentancur passed 1,000 career points early in the season and sits at 1,459 heading into his senior year. He committed in January to play tight end in football at Clemson. He was an All-Area second-team selection last year.
Cooper LePage, Crystal Lake South, G, 6-1, sr.
LePage is the lone repeat selection to the first team (the other four players were seniors last year) after helping South (25-9) to its most wins since 1989 and its first regional championship since 2002. LePage averaged 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game for the Gators. He hit 73 3-pointers, shot 73.1% on free throws and South finished second in the Fox Valley Conference behind Burlington Central. LePage, who finished his career with 1,288 points, will play at NCAA Division II Northern Michigan next year.
Cesar Ortiz, Woodstock North, G, 6-3, sr.
Ortiz was honored as the Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year, following former Thunder teammate Rex White, who took that honor last year. Ortiz was fourth in the area in scoring (19.7) and averaged 6.8 rebounds a game, while shooting 78.7% at the free throw line. Ortiz broke assistant coach Josh Jandron’s single-season Thunder scoring record with 609 points. He made 33 of 75 3s for a school-record 44%, and he scored a game-high 25 points in the Thunder’s clinching 79-70 victory over Johnsburg for the KRC title.
Drew Scharnowski, Burlington Central, F, 6-9, sr.
Scharnowski made it back-to-back Northwest Herald Player of the Year winners for the Rockets, taking the honor after former teammate Gavin Sarvis won it last year. Scharnowski had perhaps the most dominant season of any player in FVC history, averaging 23.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 blocks per game. He shot 62.2% on field goals. Scharnowski led the Rockets to their third consecutive FVC championship and to their second Class 3A regional title in a row. He will play at D-I Belmont next year. Scharnowski, who finished his career with 1,228 points, was an All-Area honorable mention selection last year.
Dylan Schmidt, Johnsburg, F, 6-3, sr.
Schmidt scored 21.2 points a game and tied for the area lead with 9.1 rebounds a game for the 17-14 Skyhawks. He finished his career with 1,610 points, hit 63 3s and shot 72.4% on free throws. Schmidt scored 41 points in Johnsburg’s 73-59 victory over Scales Mound, which is a Class 1A State Tournament finalist. Schmidt, an All-Area second-team selection last year, will play at D-III Illinois Wesleyan next year.
SECOND TEAM
Spencer Cullum, Woodstock, F, 6-5, jr.
AJ Demirov, Crystal Lake South, G, 5-11, so.
James Muse, Prairie Ridge, F, 6-3, sr.
Ian Ravagnie, Huntley, F, 6-4, sr.
Marko Visnjevac, McHenry, G, 6-0, jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Tyler DiSilvio, Dundee-Crown, F, 6-6, sr.
Nic Gouriotis, Burlington Central, F, 6-4, sr.
Jake Hornok, Cary-Grove, G, 6-3, jr.
Matthew Lemon, Burlington Central, G, 5-10, sr.
Jackson Martucci, Jacobs, G, 6-1, sr.
Cale McThenia, Marian Central, F, 6-3, jr.
Noah Only, Huntley, F, 6-3, sr.
Sam Ptak, Hampshire, F, 6-1, sr.
Brett Schlicker, Jacobs, G, 6-1, sr.
Kuba Senczyszyn, Dundee-Crown, F, 6-8, sr.