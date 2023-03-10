March 10, 2023
Boys basketball: The 2023 Northwest Herald All-Area team

By Joe Stevenson
Woodstock North’s Cesar Ortiz pushes the ball up the court against Johnsburg's Dylan Schmidt during a Kishwaukee River Conference boys basketball game. Both players were selected to the Northwest Herald All-Area first team for boys basketball. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

FIRST TEAM

Marian Central's Christian Bentancur (right) tries to grab a rebound against against Hoffman Estates’ D’marion Dunn during a Hinkle Holiday Classic basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Christian Bentancur, Marian Central, F, 6-5, jr.

Bentancur hit 59.7% from the field and scored 21.2 points a game for the 14-19 Hurricanes. He shot 73% on free throws and was third in the area in rebounding at 8.9 per game. Bentancur passed 1,000 career points early in the season and sits at 1,459 heading into his senior year. He committed in January to play tight end in football at Clemson. He was an All-Area second-team selection last year.

Crystal Lake South’s Cooper LePage gets revved up against Huntley in varsity boys basketball at Crystal Lake Friday night. (Patrick Kunzer)

Cooper LePage, Crystal Lake South, G, 6-1, sr.

LePage is the lone repeat selection to the first team (the other four players were seniors last year) after helping South (25-9) to its most wins since 1989 and its first regional championship since 2002. LePage averaged 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game for the Gators. He hit 73 3-pointers, shot 73.1% on free throws and South finished second in the Fox Valley Conference behind Burlington Central. LePage, who finished his career with 1,288 points, will play at NCAA Division II Northern Michigan next year.

Woodstock North's Cesar Ortiz drives the baseline against Johnsburg's Kyle Patterson during a Kishwaukee River Conference boys basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Johnsburg High School. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Cesar Ortiz, Woodstock North, G, 6-3, sr.

Ortiz was honored as the Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year, following former Thunder teammate Rex White, who took that honor last year. Ortiz was fourth in the area in scoring (19.7) and averaged 6.8 rebounds a game, while shooting 78.7% at the free throw line. Ortiz broke assistant coach Josh Jandron’s single-season Thunder scoring record with 609 points. He made 33 of 75 3s for a school-record 44%, and he scored a game-high 25 points in the Thunder’s clinching 79-70 victory over Johnsburg for the KRC title.

Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local Burlington Central’s Drew Scharnowski drives against Lyons Twp. during Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Boys Basketball Tournament title game action at Burlington Monday. Lyons claimed the title with a 60-57 win. (Patrick Kunzer)

Drew Scharnowski, Burlington Central, F, 6-9, sr.

Scharnowski made it back-to-back Northwest Herald Player of the Year winners for the Rockets, taking the honor after former teammate Gavin Sarvis won it last year. Scharnowski had perhaps the most dominant season of any player in FVC history, averaging 23.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 blocks per game. He shot 62.2% on field goals. Scharnowski led the Rockets to their third consecutive FVC championship and to their second Class 3A regional title in a row. He will play at D-I Belmont next year. Scharnowski, who finished his career with 1,228 points, was an All-Area honorable mention selection last year.

Johnsburg's Dylan Schmidt dunks the ball during a Kishwaukee River Conference boys basketball game against Woodstock Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Johnsburg High School. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Dylan Schmidt, Johnsburg, F, 6-3, sr.

Schmidt scored 21.2 points a game and tied for the area lead with 9.1 rebounds a game for the 17-14 Skyhawks. He finished his career with 1,610 points, hit 63 3s and shot 72.4% on free throws. Schmidt scored 41 points in Johnsburg’s 73-59 victory over Scales Mound, which is a Class 1A State Tournament finalist. Schmidt, an All-Area second-team selection last year, will play at D-III Illinois Wesleyan next year.

SECOND TEAM

Spencer Cullum, Woodstock, F, 6-5, jr.

AJ Demirov, Crystal Lake South, G, 5-11, so.

James Muse, Prairie Ridge, F, 6-3, sr.

Ian Ravagnie, Huntley, F, 6-4, sr.

Marko Visnjevac, McHenry, G, 6-0, jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Tyler DiSilvio, Dundee-Crown, F, 6-6, sr.

Nic Gouriotis, Burlington Central, F, 6-4, sr.

Jake Hornok, Cary-Grove, G, 6-3, jr.

Matthew Lemon, Burlington Central, G, 5-10, sr.

Jackson Martucci, Jacobs, G, 6-1, sr.

Cale McThenia, Marian Central, F, 6-3, jr.

Noah Only, Huntley, F, 6-3, sr.

Sam Ptak, Hampshire, F, 6-1, sr.

Brett Schlicker, Jacobs, G, 6-1, sr.

Kuba Senczyszyn, Dundee-Crown, F, 6-8, sr.