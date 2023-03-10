March 10, 2023
Boys basketball: Burlington Central’s Drew Scharnowski earns Class 3A All-State second-team honors

Crystal Lake South’s Cooper LePage receives 3A All-State honorable mention

By Northwest Herald staff report
Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local Burlington Central’s Drew Scharnowski takes an outside shot against Lyons Twp. during Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Boys Basketball Tournament title game action at Burlington Monday. Lyons claimed the title with a 60-57 win.

Burlington Central senior Drew Scharnowski, the Northwest Herald Boys Basketball Player of the Year, was selected to The Associated Press Class 3A All-State team, which was released on Friday.

Scharnowski, a 6-foot-9 forward, averaged 23.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 blocks while helping the Rockets to a 29-6 record and their third consecutive Fox Valley Conference title.

Crystal Lake South senior Cooper LePage received Class 3A All-State honorable-mention status. LePage helped the Gators to a 25-9 record and second place in the FVC. LePage averaged 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals a game.

CLASS 1A

FIRST TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

David Douglas, Yorkville Christian (6-5, Jr., G) 113

Roderic Gatewood, Mounds Meridian (5-9, Sr., G) 101

Danny Stephens, Augusta Southeastern (6-7, Sr., PG/C) 94

Tyler Franklin, Cobden (6-6, Sr., F) 72

Jakson Baber, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian (6-2, Sr., F) 70

SECOND TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Hank Alvey, Glasford Illini Bluffs (6-9, Jr., F) 64

Kaden Augustine, Waterloo Gibault Catholic (6-1, Sr., G) 61

Thomas Hereau, Scales Mound (6-2, Jr., G) 57

Jordan Quinn, Tuscola (6-3, Jr., F) 50

Baylen Damhoff, Fulton (6-6, Jr., F) 50

HONORABLE MENTION (23 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)

Ross Robertson, South Beloit (6-8, Soph., C) 48; Wyatt Thompson, Dwight (6-7, Sr., F/C) 40; Logan Fleener, Louisville North Clay (6-2, Sr., G) 36; Aidan Dodson, Farina South Central (5-10, Sr., SG) 33; Justin Durham, Wayne City (6-6, Sr., C) 33; Sebastian Hill, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (6-3, Jr., G) 32; Ju’Juan Cozark, Chicago Marshall (6-5, Sr., F) 27; Parker Boehne, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran (6-0, Jr., G) 19; Qi’Andre Washington, Chicago Manley (6-0, Sr., G) 18; Mason Robinson, Altamont (6-3, Sr., G/F) 17; Korbin Gann, Pecatonica (6-5, Sr., G/F) 16; Ben Lothery, Elgin Harvest Christian (6-1, Sr., G) 12; Camden Figgins, Serena (5-11, Sr., PG) 11; Martin Ledbetter, Hinckley Big-Rock (6-5, Soph., F) 11; Alec Thomas, Lexington (6-2, Sr., F) 9; Zack Evans, Winchester West Central (6-1, Jr., G) 8; Avery Jahraus, Altamont (6-2, Sr., G) 8; Austin Wittenberg, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (6-3, Sr., G) 8; Elijah Aumann, Nokomis (6-2, Sr., G) 6; John Kveck, Grant Park (6-6, Sr., C) 6; Nick Moore, Camp Point Central (6-1, Jr., G) 6; Lucas Simpson, Sterling Newman Central Catholic (6-2, Jr., F) 6; Michael Wilson, Jacksonville Routt (6-5, Sr., F) 6.

CLASS 2A

FIRST TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Ty Pence, St. Joseph-Ogden (6-6, Sr., G/F) 120

Cole Certa, Bloomington Central Catholic (6-4, Jr., G) 116

Gianni Cobb, Chicago Perspectives-Leadership (6-0, Jr., PG) 59

Dylan Bazzell, Fairbury Prairie Central (6-4, Sr., G/F) 58

Grady Thompson, Princeton (6-4, Sr., G) 58

SECOND TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Jase Whiteman, Rockridge (6-1, Sr., G) 56

Caleb Siemer, Teutopolis (6-6, Sr., F/C) 45

Walt Hill Jr., Rockford Lutheran (6-1, Sr., G) 44

Jaheim Savage, Chicago Phillips (6-4, Sr., PG/SG) 41

JaKeem Cole, Chicago Perspectives-Leadership (6-1, Sr., SG) 39

HONORABLE MENTION (31 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)

Dylan Murphy, Columbia (6-7, Sr., F) 32; Owen Treat, Vienna (6-2, Jr., G) 31; Devon Peebles, Pana (6-3, Sr., G) 29; PJ Chambers, Chicago DePaul College Prep (6-2, Jr., G) 24; Isaac Hosman, Metropolis Massac County (6-0, Jr., PG) 24; Gavin Arthalony, Petersburg PORTA (6-2, Sr., G) 23; Mason Funk, Normal U-High (6-5, Sr., SG/SF) 23; Riley Weber, Pontiac (6-4, Jr., G/F) 23; Teegan Davis, Princeton (6-2, Sr., G) 22; Mac Resetich, Spring Valley Hall (6-0, Sr., G) 22; Christian Cummings, Rockford Christian (5-10, Soph., SG) 21; Caden Hawkins, Carterville (6-0, Sr., PG) 19; Cannon Leonard, Gilman Iroquois West (6-9, Sr., C) 19; Jaxson Provost, Kankakee Bishop McNamara (5-10, Sr., PG) 19; Tyler Heffren, Eureka (6-4, Jr., F) 17; Calvin Worsham, Chicago Christ The King (6-7, Jr., F) 16; Maurice Thomas, Chicago DePaul College Prep (6-0, Jr., G) 15; Grant Fridley, Trenton Wesclin (6-2, Sr., PG) 14; Paxton Giertz, Seneca (6-0, Soph., PG) 14; Adyn McGinley, Beecher (6-0, Jr., G) 14; Bennett Briles, Nashville (6-9, Sr., F/C) 13; Bryant Jenkins, Lawrenceville (6-3, Jr., F) 10; Cody Dickshot, Breese Central (5-10, Sr., G) 9; Docker Tedeschi, Benton (6-8, Soph., C) 9; Jacob Finley, Williamsville (6-9, Sr., C) 6; Karsen Konkel, Pinckneyville (6-6, Jr., C) 6; Cooper Loll, Robinson (6-5, Sr., G) 6; Connor Mowery, Johnston City (6-0, Sr., G) 6; Zach Powell, Pleasant Plains (6-5, Sr., F) 6; Wes Shats, Braidwood Reed-Custer (6-5, Sr., C) 6; James Stevenson Jr., Momence (6-7, Sr., G) 6.

CLASS 3A

FIRST TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Macaleab Rich, East St. Louis (6-7, Sr., G/F) 94

Deandre Craig, Chicago Mount Carmel (6-1, Sr., G) 89

Jalen Griffith, Chicago Simeon (5-10, Sr., PG) 82

Ethan Kizer, Metamora (6-6, Sr., G) 77

Richard Barron, Chicago St. Ignatius (6-5, Sr., G) 76

SECOND TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Andrew Scharnowski, Burlington Central (6-9, Sr., F) 73

Zack Hawkinson, Springfield Heart-Griffin (6-5, Sr., G/F) 71

Asa Thomas, Lake Forest (6-7, Sr., G) 64

Cooper Koch, Peoria Notre Dame (6-8, Jr., F) 57

Miles Rubin, Chicago Simeon (6-10, Sr., F/C) 56

HONORABLE MENTION (21 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)

Jurrell Baldwin, Chicago Hyde Park (6-6, Jr., F) 37; Tyler Mason, Metamora (6-1, Jr., G) 30; Wesley Rubin, Chicago Simeon (6-8, Sr., G/F) 30; Darrion Baker, Hillcrest (6-8, Sr., F) 25; Jake Hamilton, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-4, Sr., G) 22; Artavious Smith, Peoria Richwoods (6-1, Jr., G) 15; Cooper LePage, Crystal Lake South (6-1, Sr., G) 14; Christian Benning, Streator (6-2, Jr., PG) 12; Samuel Lewis, Chicago Simeon (6-6, Sr., G) 12; Cruz Harlan, Centralia (5-9, Jr., G) 11; Troyer Carlson, Maple Park Kaneland (6-3, Jr., SG) 8; Anthony “Jabe” Haith, Aurora Marmion (6-3, Sr., PG) 8; Lyncoln Koester, Mount Zion (6-3, Soph., PG) 8; Bryce Tillery, Hillcrest (5-10, Sr., G) 8; Larenz Walters, Kankakee (6-1, Jr., G) 8; Matas Castillo, Lemont (6-0, Sr., PG) 6; Rokas Castillo, Lemont (6-0, Sr., SG) 6; Andre Klaver, Sterling (6-3, Jr., G) 6; Navontae Nesbit Jr., Mt. Vernon (5-11, Jr., PG) 6; Craig “Niko” Newsome, Bloomington (6-5, Jr., F/G) 6; x-Tyler Swanson, Metamora 6.

CLASS 4A

FIRST TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Jeremy Fears Jr., Joliet West (6-0, Sr., PG) 105

Owen Freeman, Moline (6-11, Sr., F) 102

Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames, Chicago Kenwood (6-2, Sr., PG) 100

Morez Johnson, Chicago St. Rita (6-9, Jr., F) 75

Cameron Christie, Rolling Meadows (6-6, Sr., G) 73

SECOND TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Brock Harding, Moline (6-0, Sr., PG) 71

Niko Abusara, Lisle Benet (6-5, Sr., G) 60

Ahmad Henderson, Chicago Brother Rice (5-9, Sr., G) 34

Jake Fiegen, Winnetka New Trier (6-4, Sr., G) 33

Ben Oosterbaan, Hinsdale Central (6-6, Sr., G) 25

HONORABLE MENTION (19 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)

Jordan Pickett, Belleville East (6-3, Sr., PG/SG) 21; Jack Stanton, Downers Grove North (6-2, Jr., G) 21; Nojus Indrusaitis, Chicago St. Rita (6-5, Jr., G/F) 15; James Brown, Chicago St. Rita (6-10, Jr., C) 14; Daniel Johnson, Chicago Whitney Young (6-7, Sr., F) 14; Stefan Cicic, Riverside-Brookfield (6-11, Jr., C) 11; Dalen Davis, Chicago Whitney Young (6-0, Sr., G) 11; Brayden Fagbemi, Lisle Benet (6-0, Sr., G) 11; Mekhi Cooper, Bolingbrook (6-0, Sr., G) 9; Brady Kunka, Lisle Benet (6-4, Sr., PF) 9; Mekhi Lowery, Oswego East High (6-7, Sr., G) 9; Niklas Polonowski, LaGrange Lyons Township (6-6, Sr., SG/SF) 9; Ryan Cohen, Glenbrook North (6-3, Sr., SG) 6; Jeremiah Fears, Joliet West (6-0, Soph., G) 6; Connor May, Palatine (6-7, Jr., G) 6; Braylen Meredith, Wheaton Warrenville South (6-6, Sr., F) 6; Jaheem Webber, Normal Community (6-9, Jr., C) 6; Luke Williams, Naperville North (6-1, Jr., G) 6; Koby Wilmoth, O’Fallon (6-7, Sr., F) 6.