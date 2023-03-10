2023 Northwest Herald Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Burlington Central’s Drew Scharnowski

Burlington Central forward Drew Scharnowski dominated games like few players ever have in the 45 years the Fox Valley Conference has existed.
The 6-foot-9 senior swatted shots on the defensive end and slammed in dunks on the other. He averaged 23.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 blocks per game while leading the Rockets to a 29-6 record and their third consecutive FVC title.
After graduating four veteran starters from a 31-4 team (the best record in school history), Central came right back with different starters and Scharnowski leading the way and made it to the Class 3A Burlington Central Sectional championship, where it lost to Marmion.
Scharnowski was the overwhelming choice for Northwest Herald Boys Basketball Player of the Year, following former teammate Gavin Sarvis, who took the honor last year. The sports staff selects the Player of the Year with input from area coaches.
Scharnowski often was spectacular, often throwing down multiple dunks in games. His speed, quickness and length made him difficult to defend, as he shot 62.2% on field goals.
“Scharnowski had the best individual season of any FVC player I have seen for a long, long time,” one FVC coach said.
The Rockets’ big man will play next season at NCAA Division I Belmont in Nashville, Tennessee.
Scharnowski answered some questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson about his season, his favorite dunk and why he wears No. 21. (Hint: It’s a former NBA great).
What will you remember most about this season?
Scharnowski: There are so many memories that I will hold onto for the rest of my life, but hanging out with Nolan [Milas], Matthew [Lemon], and Nic [Gouriotis] after games were my favorite. I think we had a sleepover every weekend during the last month of the season. We also made it a tradition to go to Portillo’s after almost every home game.
You had so many dunks this season, do you have a favorite?
Scharnowski: It has to be the dunk that Matthew [Lemon] threw off the backboard to me at Jacobs. It was the perfect lob, he made me go up and get it and, coincidentally, a Jacobs player was standing under the rim, which added to the cool factor.
Which one of your teammates inspires you?
Scharnowski: It’s easily Nicholas Gouriotis. He’s one of the hardest workers I know and has an amazing attitude.
What are three of your favorite sports movies?
Scharnowski: “Hoosiers,” “The Sandlot” and “Kicking and Screaming.”
Last year, former teammate Gavin Sarvis called you his funniest teammate in his Player of the Year Q&A. Who gets that title for you?
Scharnowski: I got to give it to the Erickson twins, Mason and Quinton. They’re just naturally funny, and they would give the best answers to question of the day.
Is there a significance to wearing No. 21?
Scharnowski: I grew up in Minnesota watching the Timberwolves when Kevin Garnett was playing there. I love his energy on defense and ability to talk on the court, and I try to model my game after him.
Who’s the most famous person you have taken a picture with?
Scharnowski: Kevin Lynch was one of my dad, Haug’s, training partners when he was playing pro overseas. [Lynch] played on the Hornets for two years and then went overseas. My brothers [Max and Sam] and I would go to all his basketball camps back when we lived in Minnesota.
What scares you?
Scharnowski: Any scary/horror movie.
What is the last really good book you read?
Scharnowski: “Alive,” by Piers Paul Read. It’s a true story about a Uruguayan rugby team whose plane crashes into the Andes Mountains. Two of the survivors climbed out of the Andes with no equipment and found help for the rest of the passengers, so it’s pretty inspirational.
Who was one of the toughest players you had to deal with in the Fox Valley Conference?
Scharnowski: Huntley’s Ian Ravagnie. He played really smooth, never let our pressure get to him, played at his own pace and is a really good shooter.
What is a sport you don’t play that you would be good at?
Scharnowski: Spikeball. My family and I play every time we go to the beach, but I have to be playing with my brother Max because we’re both super lanky and take up the whole net.
If you could have a sandwich named in your honor, what would be on it and what would it be called?
Scharnowski: A peanut butter and jelly made with toaster waffles. I can’t think of a good name for it, but I eat two every day for lunch, and they’re really good.
What is a song on your playlist that would surprise people?
Scharnowski: “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield.
Who are three NBA players you enjoy watching?
Scharnowski: Giannis Antetokoumpo, Andrei Kirilenko and Kevin Garnett.
What is your favorite class?
Scharnowski: Creative writing. Miss [Julia] Smagacz actually makes English class fun, and it’s blended, so I don’t have to come to class every day.