2023 Northwest Herald Boys Basketball Coach of the Year: Burlington Central’s Brett Porto

Burlington Central finished with a school-record 31-4 mark last season with a team full of veteran players that was building for three years.
Most programs would suffer some drop-off after that happened, but the Rockets hardly missed a beat. Led by their dynamic 6-foot-9 forward Drew Scharnowski, who dominated on both ends, Central rolled to a 29-6 record and its third consecutive Fox Valley Conference championship.
The Rockets again advanced to the Class 3A Burlington Central Sectional title game, where they lost to Marmion. But it was another highly successful season for coach Brett Porto, who has coached at his alma mater for 14 seasons.
Porto is a repeat choice for Northwest Herald Boys Basketball Coach of the Year. Crystal Lake South’s Matt LePage and Woodstock North’s Dale Jandron also received support.
Porto, a terrific shooter during his high school and college career, has the most wins in Rockets history at 296-117.
Porto answered some questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson about his old walk-up songs, what he might change about high school basketball and, one of his favorite subjects, shooting.
What do you remember most about this season?
Porto: All the work that the players and coaches put in outside of practice. We talked about how the program has been set to such a high standard and how much hard work it was going to take to keep the program there and to bring it to new levels. The players really embraced that from the time last season ended to now, and I believe that it showed in how we played throughout the year.
Can you beat your players in H-O-R-S-E?
Porto: Of course I can. They know who the best shooter in the gym is every time they come to practice.
What is the last really good book you read?
Porto: This may come as a surprise, but the last book I read was about basketball: “The Amazing Appleknockers, Illinois’ Cinderella Basketball Team of 1964.” It is an awesome book that tells the story of Cobden High School’s basketball team, players, coach and community from that season and the years leading up to that season.
What are the key components to becoming a good shooter?
Porto: Age and skill level matter a lot when it comes to shooting. Ultimately, good form always helps, and repeatable form is a must, but the whole key is the amount of work that you put in with that form working on game shots, at game spots, with game speed. The game is played with such great athletes and at such a high speed that when you’re working on shooting you have to find ways to simulate that type of game speed into your shooting workouts. Shooting in a game has to almost become easier than when your shooting during your workouts because of the amount of quality reps and effort that your are putting into those reps.
What would be your walk-up song?
Porto: When I was playing college baseball [at Elgin Community College] I used to walk up to Rage Against the Machine’s “Bulls on Parade” and O.A.R.’s “About an Hour Ago.” Now, I usually just let the players put on whatever music they want during workouts or when we have music going during practices.
What is your favorite wild animal?
Porto: Probably a cheetah. When I was in high school I would go to acceleration camp a couple times a week throughout the summer with some of my teammates. Their saying was “Run fast enough to make a cheetah jealous.” They seemed ahead of their time back then with incline treadmills at high speeds and crazy plyo workouts. You had to work hard there, and that saying always stood out to me when we would go there.
If you could spend a day with any college coach, who would it be?
Porto: This is a really, really tough question. There are so many coaches out there that I would want to learn from. I feel like if you asked me this at different points of the season or at different points of my coaching career I might give you a different answer each time. I would probably go with West Virginia’s Bob Huggins. He seems to always get his players to play so hard for him, he has coached a lot of different offensive and defensive styles, and I am sure that he has a lot of great basketball stories to tell.
If you weren’t a teacher and coach, what would you do?
Porto: Not sure. I knew when I was in high school that I wanted to teach and coach because I had such good coaches that made a positive difference on my life and I thought I could do that as well for the players that I coach. Maybe I would be able to run my own basketball training facility.
What is one of your biggest pet peeves?
Porto: At home, it would be when my kids don’t put their socks in the dirty laundry. In basketball, it would be when players confuse being tired with playing hard. Being exhausted out on the court happens all the time, but players who play hard still do all the little things that are necessary when it comes to winning even when they are exhausted. It is a very hard concept to get players to learn, but when a team figures this out, it is fun to coach and watch.
What is something you would like to change about high school basketball?
Porto: Great question. The shot clock is the one that everyone talks about right now, and I would be in favor of the shot clock being a part of the high school game. Another rule change that does not get brought up enough is adding the restricted area [under the basket] to the high school game. This would help players and officials with block/charge calls and help with player safety. I think that when someone slides directly underneath the hoop when a shooter is airborne it is unsafe and should not be rewarded as a good defensive play. The last thing would be instead of having sub-sectional seeding for some and sectional seeding for others, just have everyone seed in a sectional format.