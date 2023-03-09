‘Smoking materials’ cause Crystal Lake basement fire

The “careless use of smoking material” caused a fire in a garbage can in the basement of a Crystal Lake home, the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department said.

Crews responded at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday to a home on the 900 block of Sarasota Lane, arriving within two minutes and finding smoke coming from the front door, according to a news release.

Smoke detectors in the home activated, alerting the two occupants home at the time of the fire, and both were able to escape before crews’ arrival.

The fire originated in the basement where crews found a refuse receptacle on fire, according to the release. The fire, which was extinguished using one fire hose, was under control at 7:16 p.m.

The home sustained minor water and smoke damage and is still habitable, according to the release. Damage to the home’s contents are estimated to be less than $5,000. No one was injured.

Crystal Lake Fire Rescue was assisted by the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills, Huntley, McHenry and Woodstock fire departments.