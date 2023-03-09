Girls basketball: 2023 Northwest Herald All-Area Team

Meet the 2023 Northwest Herald All-Area girls basketball team.
FIRST TEAM
Sammi Campanelli, Huntley, sr., G
Campanelli was tough on both ends of the floor and averaged 11.9 points and 4.4 rebounds a game for the Red Raiders, who ran away with the Fox Valley Conference championship with an 18-0 record. Campanelli, who will play next year at NCAA Division II Lewis University in Romeoville, made 38 3-pointers and averaged 2.6 assists and 2.6 steals.
Page Erickson, Burlington Central, sr., G
Erickson averaged 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 steals a game for the Rockets, who made a strong run to end the season and won their third consecutive Class 3A regional championship. Central finished with 20-plus wins for the fifth straight season, not counting the COVID-19-shortened season in 2021. Erickson made 39 3s and shot 76.4% from the free-throw line.
Katie Hamill, Crystal Lake Central, jr., G
Hamill, the 2023 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year, led the area in scoring at 21.7 points a game and added 9.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 5.6 steals a game. Hamill surpassed 1,000 career points as a junior despite playing only five games during the COVID-19-shortened 2021 season. She helped lead Central to an 18-13 record, tying for third in the FVC.
Madison Kenyon, Marian Central, jr., G-F
The Hurricanes’ rising junior was the area’s only player to average a double-double with 14.3 points and 11.7 rebounds a game, posting 24 double-doubles in 33 games. Led by Kenyon, the Hurricanes won a program-record 25 games and their first regional title since 2020. She had 14 points and 14 rebounds in a season-ending loss to Stillman Valley in a Class 2A Winnebago Sectional semifinal.
Jessie Ozzauto, Huntley, sr., G
Ozzauto averaged 16.2 points and 6.8 rebounds a game to lead the Raiders to their second straight FVC title and 35 wins in their past 36 FVC games. Huntley’s go-to playmaker and scorer hit 49 3-pointers, averaged 2.9 assists and 2.6 steals and finished sixth on Huntley’s all-time scoring list with 1,082 career points. Ozzauto will play next season at D-I Lehigh in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
SECOND TEAM
Anna Campanelli, Huntley, so., G
Bella Frohling, Marengo, jr., G
Addie Meyer, Prairie Ridge, jr., F
Sam Origel, Burlington Central, sr., G
Whitney Thompson, Hampshire, jr., G
HONORABLE MENTION
Gianna Almeida, Marengo, sr., F
Maddi Friedle, McHenry, sr., F
Ashley Herzing, Hampshire, jr., G
Laken LePage, Crystal Lake South, fr., G
Abbey Miner, Marian Central, so., PG
Ellie Mjaanes, Cary-Grove, so., F
Nicole Molgado, Crystal Lake South, sr., F
Leah Spychala, Crystal Lake Central, so., F
Payton Toussaint, Johnsburg, sr., G
Jessica Webber, Alden-Hebron, jr., G