2023 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Crystal Lake Central’s Katie Hamill

Crystal Lake Central’s Katie Hamill often can be found near a basketball, whether she’s scoring points for her team, diving for a loose ball, or outhustling her opponent for a key rebound and second-chance opportunity.
That mentality led to many big performances for the Tigers’ junior captain.
Hamill was the Northwest Herald area’s leading scorer at 21.7 points a game and almost averaged a double-double, adding 9.7 rebounds a game despite being only 5-foot-8. She averaged 1.8 assists and 5.6 steals a game, nailed a team-high 48 3-pointers and led Central (18-13, 12-6 FVC) to a tie for third place in the Fox Valley Conference.
The talented guard surpassed 1,000 career points with a pair of free throws in the closing seconds of an FVC win against Prairie Ridge on Feb. 3. She reached the milestone in a little more than two seasons, playing only five games as a freshman because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thanks @clctigersgbb for a great season. Highlights from the 2nd half of the season. Looking forward to the AAU season with @wolverinasbb @CoachRikardNCSA @PGHIllinois @MHS_Girls_ @PGHByron @pgh_lisa pic.twitter.com/HnqnqNreG6— Katie (@khamill033) March 3, 2023
She scored 30-plus points in three games, including a career-high 37 points in a win over McHenry Jan. 20, while tallying 20 double-doubles in 31 games.
Hamill’s teammates often praised her for her hard work and infectious personality.
“She’s the one who puts in the work behind the scenes and is always pushing everyone at practice,” senior guard Katie Barth said after Hamill surpassed 1,000 points this season. “Beyond that, she’s just so humble and so kind. It’s an amazing experience to play with her.”
For her standout season, Hamill was selected as the 2023 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year by the sports staff with input from coaches. She is only the second player from Crystal Lake Central to win the award, joining Liz Zurek in 1995.
Huntley senior Jessie Ozzauto, who led the Red Raiders to back-to-back FVC titles, and Marian Central junior Madison Kenyon, who led the Hurricanes to a program-record 25 wins, also were strongly considered for the honor.
Hamill recently spoke to the Northwest Herald about her big junior season, how she plans on improving next year, hating tomatoes and more.
What will you remember most about your junior season?
Hamill: I think the thing I’ll remember most is the team in general. I love all of my teammates. The seniors this year were all amazing.
What are you most proud about?
Hamill: I’m most proud that I have accomplished everything through my teammates, and I’m proud that I have a team that will support me through anything.
Which one of your teammates really made you laugh?
Hamill: Almost all of them do, but I’d probably say Addison Cleary. I can never get mad at that girl. She always brings so much joy. I love that we always give each other big hugs before each game.
Which professional athlete would you like to hang out with for a day?
Hamill: Serena Williams. I also play tennis, so I’d love to hang out with her.
What would you change about basketball?
Hamill: I really do want a shot clock. That would be so thrilling. I think it would speed up the game a little bit.
Who is the most difficult one-on-one matchup in the Fox Valley Conference?
Hamill: I would definitely say [Huntley’s] Jessie Ozzauto. She’s a great player, and I do look up to her. I think she’s going to go so far in her career. It was so much fun playing against her.
What food can you just not stand to eat?
Hamill: Oh my gosh, tomatoes. I will eat things flavored like tomatoes, but I can’t stand the fruit.
Who are your biggest influences?
Hamill: I’d have to say my mom and my confirmation sponsor. They’re both very strong women in my life that have helped me so much.
What is a place you’ve never been to but would like to visit?
Hamill: I’ve never been out of the country, so I would want to go to Italy or Greece. Those seem like nice spots.
What professional sports team has the best uniform?
Hamill: The New York Liberty.
Which one of you teammates really inspires you?
Hamill: [Senior guard] Katie Barth. She’s always pushed me to do better and anytime there’s any kind of problem, she helps with it. She’s one of the most inspiring people I’ve ever met and one of the most kind people, too.
Do you have any rituals or superstitions before you play?
Hamill: I always have to put my ankle bracelets on before halftime of the JV game. As a team, we sing the national anthem before the game in the locker room.
If you could have any vehicle, what would it be?
Hamill: I would want any type of Ram truck. If I had to pick a color, it would be a blue or a pink.
What sport that you don’t play would you be good at?
Hamill: Lacrosse.
What was one of the most embarrassing moments of your career?
Hamill: I believe it was at Crystal Lake Central against Dundee-Crown, and I had a breakaway layup. There was a girl playing defense, but I believe I shot the layup literally over the backboard. That was not my best moment.
What is your favorite class?
Hamill: I’d have to say my AP U.S. history class. I love my teacher. His name is Mr. Smalley. He’s just so passionate about the class, so I think that’s why I like it so much.
What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Hamill: Chewing with your mouth open is not my favorite thing.
What do you want to work on the most for your senior season?
Hamill: I want to work on just doing some ball handling, getting the ball to my teammates and making my range longer.