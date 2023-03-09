2023 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Coach of the Year: Marian Central’s Lee Brown

Marian Central’s Lee Brown strongly believed in his team’s talent and potential despite finishing with only five wins a year ago.
Brown, who took over as head coach in the middle of last season, saw how hard his players worked on defense against much bigger schools in the East Suburban Catholic Conference and felt good about the Hurricanes’ chances of a quick turnaround.
Not only did the Hurricanes, who played an independent schedule, blow by their win total from the previous year, they went on to set the team record for wins in a season, going 25-8 and winning their second Class 2A regional title since 2020.
Marian started the season by winning the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament championship in November, something that boosted the early spirits of the team, and the wins piled up from there. Marian earned a thrilling come-from-behind win against Rockford Lutheran in December on a last-second basket from sophomore point guard Abbey Miner.
On Feb. 6, the Hurricanes beat Westlake Christian, tying the 1994 Hurricanes’ team that went 22-2. The next day, Marian defeated Belvidere North for a program-record 23rd victory.
The Hurricanes won two more games in the playoffs, beating Sandwich in the Class 2A Rosary Regional final, and saw its season come to an end with a 59-49 loss to Stillman Valley in the Class 2A Winnebago Sectional semifinals.
Brown never let his players believe that any game was out of reach.
“Personally, I think a lot of our success has to do with our coaches,” junior Madison Kenyon said after their season ended in the sectional semifinals. “Our coaches really pushed us. It’s hard coming off of five wins, and it’s hard to believe that we could make it to 25.”
For leading Marian to a record-breaking season, Brown was selected as the 2023 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Coach of the Year by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Burlington Central’s Collin Kalamatas also was strongly considered after leading the Rockets to their third consecutive regional title.
Brown, a 1995 Dundee-Crown graduate who played at George Mason, spoke to the Northwest Herald about his favorite memories from a record-breaking season, the shot clock, his lucky towel and more.
What will you remember most about this season?
Brown: How the girls handled themselves when we started winning. Going from a five-win team and getting to see how excited they were in the beginning when we started winning a few games and won the Johnsburg Tournament. They kept working hard and kept going even with the pressures that some success can bring.
Which one of your players do you find really inspiring?
Brown: They’re all high-character, smart and tough kids. They all inspire me. But to name one, Madison Kenyon inspired me the first time I saw her play. She was so quick and anticipated everything on defense. She kind of reminded me of myself and some former teammates I played with. And it just kind of made me want to play basketball again, to be honest.
What are your three favorite movies?
Brown: “Hoosiers,” “Hoop Dreams,” and “Coach Carter.”
Do you have any rituals or superstitions on game day?
Brown: The one I would say is I always bring a towel out there with me. It’s a Maryland Terrapins towel that has a red “M” on it. So that kind of makes me think of Marian. I fold it up before every game, and I set it on my chair.
What sport that you didn’t play in high school would you have been good at?
Brown: I like to think I would have been good at soccer. I played in elementary school, and it’s a game I enjoyed. I always had fun with it. I’ve got a 9-year-old son who plays now, so I enjoy soccer.
If you could change one thing about basketball, what would it be?
Brown: Maybe a shot clock. It would be interesting to see how players managed the pace of the game. They’d be put in situations to make decisions that they’re maybe not comfortable with. I feel the game is already kind of fast. But a shot clock may force teams’ hands a bit, and it would be interesting to see how they would handle that.
Who was the biggest influence on you as a coach?
Brown: I would have to say first my uncle. He played baseball when he was younger, and he kind of influenced and shaped my competitiveness. I would also say one of my college coaches – Jim Larranaga at Miami – his style of coaching influenced me. He was very intense and stern, but he was also so calm and laid back. There were times when we were down but he would just be calm. It gave us the confidence that we would pull it out.
What is your most prized possession?
Brown: My family is my biggest prized possession. I lost a teenage son in 2021, so I would have to say my family: my wife, my 11-year-old daughter and my 9-year-old son. Just getting to watch them grow up and spend quality time with them. They grow up so fast. My son was one of the main reasons I love coaching and I am coaching today. He was a big part of that.
If you could have dinner with any three people, who would they be?
Brown: My son, Malik Brown, Michael Jordan and Walter Payton.
How do you top this past season?
Brown: Without putting pressure on myself or the rest of the team, I think we would have to take that next step and win a sectional [championship]. With us winning a regional this year, which was awesome, and with all five starters returning, I’d say the next step is winning a sectional.