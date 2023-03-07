Pickleball, tennis and bocce ball courts set for Richmond’s Cotting Park

One of Richmond’s long-neglected parks is getting new recreation courts, thanks to a state grant award announced last week, village officials said.

Cotting Park in the Sunset Ridge subdivision is set for tennis, pickleball and bocce ball courts, to be paid for with a $137,390 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

“It completely adds something that we don’t have and our schools won’t have” and provides more adult-oriented fitness and recreation options to the village, said village Management Analyst Kristen Murphy, who wrote the grant application.

Cotting Park currently has an enclosed pavilion, a baseball field, a small playground and an open field where the new courts are planned to go, Murphy said.

“It is in a neighborhood but accessible to everybody,” Murphy said of the 4-acre park.

The grant requires a 50% match from the village and Richmond has the needed dollars available in its general fund, Murphy said.

“But ... with our revenue sources, we might not have to reach into that,” Murphy said, referring to Zachary Zises’ plans to open a marijuana dispensary at the former Blackhawk Bank.

Village President Toni Wardanian previously estimated the dispensary could bring $360,000 in taxes to the village each year.

Richmond’s four parks were often left out of budgeting decisions, Wardanian said.

“When we do the budget, the parks were always the first thing cut” in favor of streets and sidewalks, she said, adding that parks “add to quality of life.”

That is not to say Richmond is not working on other infrastructure needs, she said.

Village staff and the board are working with the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning to create a plan allowing pedestrian access to parks and other parts of town, Wardanian said.

“Sidewalks are a huge priority. I want neighborhoods connected,” Wardanian said.

The Cotting Park project follows work done last year at another park. Renamed McConnell Park last summer, Richmond paid for new amenities there through its sale of Memorial Hall. More upgrades, including a kayak launch on Nippersink Creek, are set for this summer, Murphy said.

“We are trying to make the best of what we have, to give the residents something they can enjoy and be proud of,” Murphy said. “This is just the beginning. We have multiple phases of what we want to do.”