Man accused of stealing more than $100K from Lake in the Hills butcher dies

A man accused of stealing money from a Lake in the Hills butcher where he worked since 2008 has died, according to a death certificate filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Steven A. Trebes, 72, died Feb. 14 in his West Dundee home of malignant neoplasm of the bladder, according to the certificate.

His death means the case against him is closed, according to a March 1 order by McHenry County Judge Tiffany Davis, who also returned Trebes’ $10,000 bail to his wife.

Trebes was indicted in November with theft of more than $100,000, a Class 1 felony, according to the indictment. He was accused of stealing money from Butcher on the Block on occasions between June 2017 through June 2020, according to the indictment.

In an online obituary, Trebes was described as a devoted husband, loving father and doting grandfather. His greatest loves were the Chicago Cubs, the University of Illinois Fighting Illini, his family and friends, and his two adoring grandsons, according to the obituary.

His attorney declined to comment Tuesday.