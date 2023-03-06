McHenry County judge issues $250K warrant for man charged with attempted murder

A McHenry County judge issued a $250,000 arrest warrant Friday for an 18-year-old man accused of attempted murder, according to McHenry County court records.

James D. Mercer, of the 800 block of Eighth Avenue, Rockford, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, as well as aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to the criminal complaint.

On or about 2 a.m. Jan. 21, Mercer “with the intent to kill” discharged a firearm at another man, according to the complaint filed by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrant was issued Friday by McHenry County Judge James Cowlin.

Attempts to reach the sheriff’s office on Monday were not immediately successful. McHenry County prosecutors declined to comment and as of Monday, no defense attorney was listed.