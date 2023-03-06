March 06, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperNewsletterObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
Northwest Herald

McHenry County judge issues $250K warrant for man charged with attempted murder

James D. Mercer allegedly shot a firearm at another man Jan. 21

By Amanda Marrazzo

A McHenry County judge issued a $250,000 arrest warrant Friday for an 18-year-old man accused of attempted murder, according to McHenry County court records.

James D. Mercer, of the 800 block of Eighth Avenue, Rockford, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, as well as aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to the criminal complaint.

On or about 2 a.m. Jan. 21, Mercer “with the intent to kill” discharged a firearm at another man, according to the complaint filed by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrant was issued Friday by McHenry County Judge James Cowlin.

Attempts to reach the sheriff’s office on Monday were not immediately successful. McHenry County prosecutors declined to comment and as of Monday, no defense attorney was listed.

McHenry County CourthouseMcHenry CountyRockfordMcHenry County Sheriff's Office

Amanda Marrazzo

Amanda Marrazzo is a staff reporter for Shaw Media who has written stories on just about every topic in the Northwest Suburbs including McHenry County for nearly 20 years.