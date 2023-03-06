McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Feb. 20, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Rachel D. Frank, 29, of the 14200 block of Westwood Court, Woodstock; possession and possession with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana; possession of less than 15 grams each of cocaine and psilocybin; and possession of ammunition without a firearm owner’s identification card.
Sean K. Cook, 22, of the 8100 block of Carriage Lane, Spring Grove; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, possession of open alcohol by the driver, and operating a vehicle with expired registration and an obstructed license plate.
Anthony F. Marnett, 56, of the 300 block of South Third Street, Delavan, Wisconsin; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
Jacob O. Albiter, 18, of the 16000 block of East 2000 North Road, Pontiac; possession with intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of marijuana.
Kevin A. Johnson, 21, of 3500 block of Persimmon Drive, Algonquin; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
R.J. Thomas Marinas, 33, of the 500 block of Superior Avenue, Machesney Park; drug-induced homicide.
Kevin T. Bremer, 34, of the 4500 block of West Wonder Lake Drive, Wonder Lake; possession of a firearm with a revoked firearm owner’s identification card, violating bail conditions and domestic battery.
Nicholas T. Nguyen, 42, of the zero to 100 block of Tregonwell Court, Algonquin; two counts of obstructing justice and resisting a police officer.
Paul S. Grzyb, 51, of the 500 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock; two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction.
Philip R. Kalas, 55, of the 1800 block of Nashville Lane, Crystal Lake; failing to register an email address, a Facebook account, an Instagram account and a WhatsApp account as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
Amanda R. Rasmussen, 31, of the 7900 block of Bayview Road, Wonder Lake; aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, resisting a police officer and reckless driving.
Jack Koop, 22, of the 500 block of Tuscany Drive, Algonquin; criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000.
Kimble B. Menard II, 32, of the 5400 block of Pebble Lane, Loves Park; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Dylan P. Wetzel-Connor, 24, of the 4600 block of William Street, Johnsburg; obstructing justice, obstructing identification, driving with a suspended license and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Jasmine Barrera, 30, of the 1000 block of Tamarack Lane, Libertyville; two counts of retail theft with a previous conviction.
Jeffrey M. Gniech, 50, of the zero to 100 block of Rose Avenue, Fox Lake; residential burglary.
John T. Karavakis, 52, of the 300 block of Lake Street, Crystal Lake; four counts of aggravated battery to a person 60 or older and three counts of domestic battery.