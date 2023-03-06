March 06, 2023
McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Feb. 20, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

Rachel D. Frank, 29, of the 14200 block of Westwood Court, Woodstock; possession and possession with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana; possession of less than 15 grams each of cocaine and psilocybin; and possession of ammunition without a firearm owner’s identification card.

Sean K. Cook, 22, of the 8100 block of Carriage Lane, Spring Grove; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, possession of open alcohol by the driver, and operating a vehicle with expired registration and an obstructed license plate.

Anthony F. Marnett, 56, of the 300 block of South Third Street, Delavan, Wisconsin; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Jacob O. Albiter, 18, of the 16000 block of East 2000 North Road, Pontiac; possession with intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of marijuana.

Kevin A. Johnson, 21, of 3500 block of Persimmon Drive, Algonquin; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

R.J. Thomas Marinas, 33, of the 500 block of Superior Avenue, Machesney Park; drug-induced homicide.

Kevin T. Bremer, 34, of the 4500 block of West Wonder Lake Drive, Wonder Lake; possession of a firearm with a revoked firearm owner’s identification card, violating bail conditions and domestic battery.

Nicholas T. Nguyen, 42, of the zero to 100 block of Tregonwell Court, Algonquin; two counts of obstructing justice and resisting a police officer.

Paul S. Grzyb, 51, of the 500 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock; two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction.

Philip R. Kalas, 55, of the 1800 block of Nashville Lane, Crystal Lake; failing to register an email address, a Facebook account, an Instagram account and a WhatsApp account as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.

Amanda R. Rasmussen, 31, of the 7900 block of Bayview Road, Wonder Lake; aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, resisting a police officer and reckless driving.

Jack Koop, 22, of the 500 block of Tuscany Drive, Algonquin; criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000.

Kimble B. Menard II, 32, of the 5400 block of Pebble Lane, Loves Park; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.

Dylan P. Wetzel-Connor, 24, of the 4600 block of William Street, Johnsburg; obstructing justice, obstructing identification, driving with a suspended license and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Jasmine Barrera, 30, of the 1000 block of Tamarack Lane, Libertyville; two counts of retail theft with a previous conviction.

Jeffrey M. Gniech, 50, of the zero to 100 block of Rose Avenue, Fox Lake; residential burglary.

John T. Karavakis, 52, of the 300 block of Lake Street, Crystal Lake; four counts of aggravated battery to a person 60 or older and three counts of domestic battery.

