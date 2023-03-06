Crystal Lake man sentenced for forgery two years after his guilty plea

A 30-year-old Elgin man accused of using a forged driver’s license to steal a car from a Crystal Lake dealership has been sentenced to five years in prison, court records show.

Samuel A. Jones (Photo provided by Illinois Department of Corrections)

Samuel A. Jones pleaded guilty to forgery and possessing a firearm as a felon nearly two years ago on April 29, 2021, according to McHenry County court records.

He failed to appear for his sentencing date and an arrest warrant was issued, McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Nicole Wolski said.

Jones was sentenced after he was returned to McHenry County in Illinois Department of Corrections custody, Wolski said.

Jones continues to serve a four-year sentence for a Cook County conviction for possessing a firearm as a felon last year, according to IDOC records.

In McHenry County, Jones was accused of using another’s driver’s license, altered to show Jones’ photo, to finance a 2017 Nissan Maxima for just over $30,000 from M’Lady Nissan in Crystal Lake in February 2019, according to the criminal complaint.

An investigation followed the fraudulent purchase, and Jones, a convicted felon, subsequently was found in possession of a Walther P22 pistol, the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release on Friday.

This case was investigated by the Crystal Lake Police Department and the Huntley Police Department.